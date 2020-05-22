Veteran QB Flacco headed to Jets: reports

New York (AFP) - Super Bowl-winning quarterback Joe Flacco, dumped by the Denver Broncos in March, has agreed to a one-year deal with the New York Jets, US media reported Friday.

NFL Network and ESPN both reported that Flacco, who had surgery to repair a herniated disc in his neck in April, was headed to the Jets, where he's expected to serve as backup to Sam Darnold.

NFL Network reported the deal would pay Flacco $1.5 million and includes another $3 million in incentives.

Flacco, 35, earned Super Bowl Most Valuable Player honors in leading the Baltimore Ravens to the crown in 2013.

He was obtained last season by Denver, but the Broncos started the season 0-4 and Flacco suffered a season-ending neck injury in the eighth week of the campaign.

The Broncos cut him loose in March on medical grounds.

With the NFL hoping to begin their season on time on September 10 despite coronavirus concerns, Flacco is expected to be ready for limited training camp participation and won't be cleared for contact until August or September, ESPN reported.