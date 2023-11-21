Veteran presence: FSU football coaches say QB Tate Rodemaker isn't 'some redshirt freshman'

During his five seasons with Florida State football, quarterback Jordan Travis had started 38 out of the 49 games that he's played solidifying himself as the Seminoles' starter nearly his entire career.

With the redshirt senior suffering a season-ending against North Alabama, the next in line to lead FSU's offense is redshirt junior Tate Rodemaker.

While fans and the rest of the country may not be too familiar with him, FSU offensive coordinator Alex Atkins said that Rodemaker is 'no redshirt freshman.'

He brings a veteran presence to the field that the Seminoles have full faith in preparing for a road game at Florida on Saturday.

The No. 4 Seminoles (11-0, 8-0 ACC) take on the rival Gators (5-6, 3-5 SEC) at 7 p.m. Saturday at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville. ESPN will broadcast the 67th meeting between the rivals.

“Tate an old head. Not like we’re putting in some redshirt freshman, he’s been around," Atkins said. "He’s been in it for a while. He understands the system now."

Experience stepping in after injury

Florida State quarterback Tate Rodemaker (18) looks for a receiver during the second half of the team's NCAA college football game against Louisville in Louisville, Ky., Friday, Sept. 16, 2022. Florida State won 35-31. (AP Photo/Timothy D. Easley)

Stepping into the game against North Alabama late in the first quarter, Rodemaker had a solid performance, completing 13-of-23 passes for 217 yards and two touchdowns. Atkins said that it took him a second to settle in after seeing the gruesome Travis injury, but quickly found his game.

"We had a couple of breakdowns in there with signals and communications, but also he just saw Jordan go down and he had to compose himself," Atkins said. "I think when everything settled and we got back to playing the game and inspired, I thought everything was good."

While Rodemaker has been classified by most as a more mobile quarterback, Atkins said that he's proven before that he can sling the ball. He referenced the Louisville game last season, where Rodemaker came in early after Travis suffered a left leg injury in the second quarter, where he was 6-of-10 passing for 109 yards and two touchdowns.

It was a bit of an adjustment for Rodemaker as he was picked off once and sacked three times.

"You go back to Louisville game, the first third and long he scrambled outside and got 12-15 yards outside of the pocket and Louisville had a fast defense," Atkins said. "He can throw it far. He can throw it, he knows it, he knows how to get the ball out quick."

Familiarity with the opponent

Rodemaker is no stranger to the Gators as well. Florida head coach Billy Napier said that Rodemaker's father, Alan Rodemaker, is good friends with Napier's father. He remembers Alan Rodemaker being around camps when Napier was growing up.

He complimented Rodemaker saying "he's very bright", but is also aware that the Gators aren't facing a rookie straight off the bench.

"This is his fourth year in the system. So he got there in '20. So I mean he's acquired reps throughout his time there," Napier said. "He'll have a good grasp of what they do. A little bit different type of player but certainly he's got his strengths. And they've got terrific skill around him."

There's not only faith in Rodemaker from the FSU coaching staff, but there's excitement and a sense of pride in seeing the junior get a chance to play in one of the storied rivalries in college football.

FSU head coach Mike Norvell has been keeping tabs on Rodemaker since he was at Memphis and has had a front-row seat to watch him grow.

"I'm excited for Tate. He did a wonderful job coming in," Norvell said 'We talked about it yesterday. Didn't shock anybody that was on our team because we've seen him do that before. We've seen him on the road. We've seen him have to lead us back from being down."

GAME INFORMATION

Who: No. 4 FSU (11-0) vs. Florida (5-6)

When/where: 7 p.m., Saturday, Ben Hill Griffin Stadium, Gainesville

TV/Radio: ESPN/94.9 FM

Live game updates: www.Tallahassee.com; @Ehsan_Kassim, @jackgwilliams and @JimHenryTALLY on X, formerly Twitter

Jack Williams covers Florida State athletics for Tallahassee Democrat. Contact him via email at jwilliams@tallahassee.com or on Twitter @jackgwilliams.

This article originally appeared on Tallahassee Democrat: FSU football has confidence in veteran presence of quarterback Tate Rodemaker