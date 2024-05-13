Veteran Pratley signs new Orient deal

Darren Pratley began his career at Fulham but made his name during a five-year spell at Swansea [Getty Images]

Leyton Orient midfielder Darren Pratley, who will turn 40 next April, has signed a new one-year contract.

Pratley is the club captain and has made almost 700 appearances during a career which has included spells at Swansea, Bolton and Charlton. He joined the O's during the summer of 2021.

"Even though I know I won’t start every game, I still feel like I can contribute to the team on the pitch," he told Orient's website.

East Londoner Pratley managed 37 appearances for the League One side this season, having helped the club win promotion the previous year. He has also been involved in coaching.

He added: "When I’m not playing, I know that I can play a role by using my experience to help guide our younger players, which is something that I enjoy.

“This may well be my final playing contract and during the new season the club have told me that there may be more opportunities for me to do some coaching, which I am very grateful for as well.”

Head coach Richie Wellens said: "When managers talk about having a good dressing room, it’s because they have people like Darren Pratley in them.

"Prats is someone that all young players should look up to in terms of the way he looks after himself, the way he trains and the way he communicates with others."