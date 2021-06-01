Veteran OT Morgan Moses visited Jets last week

It looks like the Jets are making an effort to upgrade their offensive line depth ahead of training camp.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, New York hosted veteran offensive tackle Morgan Moses for a visit last week. Per Rapoport, Moses is visiting with the Bears on Tuesday and could end up taking more visits before settling on a destination.

Moses was released by the Washington Football Team on May 20 after spending seven seasons with the organization. A former third-round pick out of the University of Virginia and a former USA Today High School All-American, Moses appeared in 104 games with Washington, starting 97 at right tackle. He had started 96 consecutive games at the position for Washington prior to his release.

The Jets have made an effort to upgrade their offensive line this offseason, signing the versatile Dan Feeney in free agency and trading up to draft USC’s Alijah Vera-Tucker with the No. 14 pick in the 2021 NFL draft. New York is set with Mekhi Becton and George Fant as its starting tackles, but Moses would give Robert Saleh and Mike LaFleur a reliable veteran they can turn to in a pinch if Becton or Fant were to go down with an injury at any point in 2021.

The Jets currently have the second-most salary cap space in the NFL entering post-June 1 free agency at $25 million, according to Over The Cap.

List