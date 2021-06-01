Veteran OT Morgan Moses visited Jets last week

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Tyler Calvaruso
·1 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

It looks like the Jets are making an effort to upgrade their offensive line depth ahead of training camp.

According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, New York hosted veteran offensive tackle Morgan Moses for a visit last week. Per Rapoport, Moses is visiting with the Bears on Tuesday and could end up taking more visits before settling on a destination.

Moses was released by the Washington Football Team on May 20 after spending seven seasons with the organization. A former third-round pick out of the University of Virginia and a former USA Today High School All-American, Moses appeared in 104 games with Washington, starting 97 at right tackle. He had started 96 consecutive games at the position for Washington prior to his release.

The Jets have made an effort to upgrade their offensive line this offseason, signing the versatile Dan Feeney in free agency and trading up to draft USC’s Alijah Vera-Tucker with the No. 14 pick in the 2021 NFL draft. New York is set with Mekhi Becton and George Fant as its starting tackles, but Moses would give Robert Saleh and Mike LaFleur a reliable veteran they can turn to in a pinch if Becton or Fant were to go down with an injury at any point in 2021.

The Jets currently have the second-most salary cap space in the NFL entering post-June 1 free agency at $25 million, according to Over The Cap.

List

6 Jets who need to impress at OTAs

Recommended Stories

  • Morgan Moses visited Jets last week

    Free agent tackle Morgan Moses is drawing interest from teams in both conferences. Tuesday morning brought word that Moses is scheduled to pay a visit to the Bears on Wednesday as he looks for a place to play in 2021. Moses was released by Washington last month after they signed former Bears tackle Charles Leno. [more]

  • Report: Former Washington OT Morgan Moses to visit Bears

    Morgan Moses was released in mid-May after seven seasons with the Washington Football Team.

  • Jets sign DL Ronnie Blair

    The Jets have signed DL Ronnie Blair, the team announced Tuesday.

  • Jets sign former 49ers DE Ronald Blair

    Blair missed all of 2020 with an injury but played the previous three seasons under Robert Saleh.

  • Giants ‘under the most pressure’ to make playoffs

    At least one writer believes the New York Giants are "under the most pressure" to make the playoffs of any team in the NFL.

  • Jets sign Ronald Blair

    The Jets have added someone who’s familiar with new head coach Robert Saleh’s defense. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, New York has signed defensive end Ronald Blair. A 49ers fifth-round pick in 2016, Blair spent four seasons with Saleh in San Francisco. But Blair has not appeared in a game since 2019, when he tore [more]

  • Jets 2021 Position Breakdown: Marcus Maye headlines versatile safety group

    In this series, we’ll break down the depth chart for every Jets position group. This time, we’ll go in-depth on the safeties.

  • Texas Gov. Abbott exacts revenge after Democrats walk: 'No pay for those who abandon their responsibilities'

    Texas Democrats left to prevent a vote on an election bill, so Gov. Greg Abbott said he would veto funding in the state budget for lawmaker salaries.

  • Mets Takeaways from Monday's 6-2 win over Diamondbacks, including Pete Alonso's home run and four RBI in return

    Jacob deGrom was dealing and Pete Alonso hit a home run in his first game back as the Mets beat the Diamondbacks 6-2.

  • Fleury, Grubauer, Vasilevskiy announced as 2020-21 Vezina Trophy finalists

    The winner will be announced during the Stanley Cup Semifinals and Cup Final.

  • Kentucky Derby favorite Essential Quality top choice again for Belmont Stakes

    View the full field with odds for Saturday’s 153rd running of the Belmont Stakes in New York.

  • China factory activity nudges down on slower demand, services strong

    Factory activity in China nudged down slightly in May on slower demand and higher raw material prices, while the services industry boomed over the Labour Day break, official data showed Monday.

  • Soccer-Tuchel factor brings new life to Premier League race

    If Manchester City thought next season's Premier League was going to be a repeat of the last two campaigns, fending off Liverpool and Manchester United again, then Saturday's Champions League final defeat to Chelsea will surely have made them think again. Liverpool should indeed be a bigger threat with a fully fit squad including Virgil van Dijk and some new additions, and United are expected to invest heavily on key upgrades. But the Thomas Tuchel factor makes Chelsea a genuine contender.

  • Lakers reach deal to stay at Staples Center through 2041

    The Los Angeles Lakers signed a long-term extension with the Anschutz Entertainment Group to remain at Staples Center through 2041. The agreement essentially keeps the Lakers in the arena for 20 more seasons, and ends any chance of the team departing to build its own facility when the team's initial 25-year lease was slated to expire three seasons from now. The agreement includes a commitment from AEG to make significant improvements and upgrades to the 22-year-old facility.

  • Jon Jones advisor Richard Schaefer offers insight into how he’ll deal with Dana White, UFC

    Successful in the boxing world, Richard Schaefer could have his work cut out for him negotiating with Dana White and the UFC.

  • The 10 best submissions in UFC Memorial Day weekend history

    Memorial Day weekend used to mean a big pay-per-view for the UFC. We look back at the best submissions in those 10 cards.

  • Embiid leaves with sore knee, 76ers lose to Wizards 122-114

    After the Philadelphia 76ers lost NBA MVP finalist Joel Embiid to what the team called a sore right knee late in the first quarter Monday night, they lost their lead — and their chance at the franchise's first playoff sweep in 36 years. With Embiid gone for most of Game 4, Bradley Beal's 27 points, Russell Westbrook's 12th career playoff triple-double and Washington's strategy of fouling Ben Simmons whenever possible down the stretch all helped the Wizards beat the 76ers 122-114 to cut Philadelphia's series edge to 3-1.

  • Embiid leaves with sore knee, 76ers lose to Wizards 122-114

    WASHINGTON (AP) After the Philadelphia 76ers lost NBA MVP finalist Joel Embiid to what the team called a sore right knee late in the first quarter Monday night, they lost their lead - and their chance at the franchise's first playoff sweep in 36 years. With Embiid gone for most of Game 4, Bradley Beal's 27 points, Russell Westbrook's 12th career playoff triple-double and Washington's strategy of fouling Ben Simmons whenever possible down the stretch all helped the Wizards beat the 76ers 122-114 to cut Philadelphia's series edge to 3-1.

  • By a whisker: Avs, Knights brace for tight 2nd-round series

    For as good as young defenseman Cale Makar has been this season, he’s looking for even more personal growth — from his playoff beard. “Don’t expect too much from me,” the 22-year-old Colorado Avalanche standout cracked of his hard-to-see facial hair. One thing is apparent: There's a razor-thin difference between the top-seeded Avalanche and their second-round opponent, the Vegas Golden Knights, as they start a best-of-seven series Sunday night in Denver.

  • Osaka fined $15K for skipping French Open media; Thiem out

    Naomi Osaka was fined $15,000 when she skipped the news conference after her first-round victory at the French Open on Sunday — and drew a stunning warning from all four Grand Slam tournaments that she could face stiffer penalties, including disqualification or even suspension, if she continues to avoid the media. Osaka returned to Roland Garros after sitting out the tournament last year and turned in a mistake-filled 6-4, 7-6 (4) victory over 63rd-ranked Patricia Maria Tig at Court Philippe Chatrier on Day 1.