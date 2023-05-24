D.J. Fluker was once the No. 1 overall pick in the first round of the 2013 NFL draft by the team formerly known as the San Diego Chargers. After spending his first few seasons in the league with the Chargers, Fluker became a journeyman. Now, he gets a shot at a return to the NFL.

Since 2013, he has been signed to seven different franchises. His last three destinations were all brief stints on the practice squads or preseason rosters. Fluker’s last time on an active roster was in 2020 with the Baltimore Ravens.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

NFL Network’s Ian Rapport recently revealed that Fluker will be working out with the Philadelphia Eagles. As a franchise, the Eagles are no strangers to drafting or picking up former Alabama standouts, so this could be a perfect match.

DJ Fluker, who has not played in an NFL game since 2020, is working out for the #Eagles today, source said. https://t.co/jAdDNvsImi — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 24, 2023

More Bama in NFL!

First look at Calvin Ridley in Jacksonville Jaguars uniform

Advertisement

More Bama in NFL!

Veteran OL D.J. Fluker to workout for Philadelphia Eagles

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow AJ Spurr on Twitter @SpurrFM.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire