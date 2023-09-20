Veteran offensive lineman Justin Pugh tries out with Giants

Veteran offensive lineman Justin Pugh may be ready for a return to the NFL.

Pugh tried out with the Giants today, in what could be the first step toward returning to the team that selected him in the first round of the 2013 NFL draft.

Last season Pugh was a starter for the Cardinals until he tore his ACL in Week Six. Assuming a normal ACL recovery time, he's likely just about ready to return to the field.

Pugh spent his first five NFL seasons with the Giants and then spent five seasons with the Cardinals. When healthy, he'd been a starter throughout his career.