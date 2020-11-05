Veteran offensive lineman Eric Kush visiting the Bears

The Chicago Bears offensive line is a mess. And I’m not just referring to the unit’s performance on the field.

The Bears have dealt with a rash of injuries and COVID-19 struggles that has the projected offensive line in doubt heading into Sunday’s game against the Tennessee Titans.

To help with some of the uncertainty, the Bears are bringing in veteran interior offensive lineman Eric Kush for a visit. As Bears fans know, Kush previously played for Chicago back in 2016 and 2018.

Check that: Kush is coming for a visit. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) November 5, 2020





The Bears could be without four offensive starters against the Titans, where left tackle Charles Leno Jr. is the only starter that’s projected to be good to go for Sunday. Left guard James Daniels is done for the season with a torn pectoral muscle while right tackle Bobby Massie is on injured reserve at least for the next three weeks with a knee injury.

Then there’s the case of center Cody Whitehair, who at first was questionable because of a calf injury. But that’s the least of his worries now. Whitehair joins reserve swing tackle Jason Spriggs as the second member of the Bears’ active roster to test positive for COVID-19, and both of them are out for Sunday. Right guard Germain Ifedi, who was dubbed a close contact, tested negative for COVID, and coach Matt Nagy believes Ifedi could be good to go against the Titans.

Undrafted free agent Sam Mustipher got his first start last Sunday in place of the injured Whitehair, where he played solid at center. But Mustipher is dealing with a knee injury, which leaves the Bears down two centers. Which is where the addition of Kush would be beneficial. If not, expect Alex Bars to get the nod while seventh-round rookie Arlington Hambright would get the nod at guard while Rashaad Coward swings out to right tackle.

No one knows what this Bears offensive line is going to look like come Sunday. Not even Nagy and the Bears.