Veteran O-Line coach J.B. Grimes is working with Missouri football. Here's what that looks like

Mizzou football’s offense may be experiencing a revival, but the Tigers aren’t resting on their laurels.

A Missouri (5-0, 1-0 SEC) team spokesperson told the Columbia Daily Tribune on Wednesday that veteran offensive line coach J.B. Grimes has intermittently been working with the Tigers since the summer in an advisory capacity, and has been on MU’s campus this week ahead of the No. 21 Tigers’ Week 6 clash with No. 23 LSU (3-2, 2-1) on Saturday in Columbia.

There is no indication that Grimes is joining MU’s’ staff in a permanent capacity. Grimes has coached all over the country in his more than 40-year career, including a stop at Mizzou in 1984 under then-head coach Warren Powers.

Grimes was most recently, in a full-time role, the offensive line coach at Auburn from 2018-20, his second stint on the plains. He crossed paths with Missouri head coach Eli Drinkwitz at Arkansas State in 2012 while both were assistants under current UCF coach Gus Malzahn. The pair, seemingly now sporadically reunited in Columbia, worked with Malzahn at Auburn at different times.

Ahead of Missouri’s biggest test of the first half of the regular season, here’s what Grimes’ appearance means for Mizzou:

Identifying area of need

The Tigers have made it a point of emphasis to bolster the O-Line after a mostly disappointing 2022 season that saw quarterback Brady Cook sacked 26 times and subsequently requiring offseason shoulder surgery.

First, Mizzou replaced outgoing coach Marcus Johnson, who left to join Purdue in the same role after spring camp, with former Houston offensive line coach Brandon Jones. Then, in Jul, former star center Evan Boehm joined the staff ahead of fall camp.

Now, Grimes’ veteran presence brings yet another experienced voice — at least periodically — into the room.

The offense has been ticking through five games, especially after competition ramped up in Week 3 against then-No. 15-ranked Kansas State.

Cook has essentially played mistake-free football while tallying the best completion percentage and three straight 300-yard games. Wide receiver Luther Burden is third in the nation for receiving yards. Cody Schrader and Nathaniel Peat have formed a more-than serviceable tandem at running back, with Schrader ranked second in the SEC with 463 yards on the ground.

The last piece in OC Kirby Moore’s offensive puzzle, even despite a much-improved showing from the line in the early going of the 2023 season, is shoring up some mistakes that plagued the line.

Such as …

Persistent penalties

Against Vanderbilt, Missouri gave up 75 yards of penalties on nine fouls. Of that, six flags were drawn by the offensive line.

Four were because of false starts. Javon Foster and Cam’Ron Johnson were tagged for holding penalties in the fourth quarter.

Missouri is averaging 52.4 yards worth of penalties per game this season, down more than 10 yards per game than last season.

But the number still ranks ninth among SEC teams and middle of the road in the FBS.

LSU ranks among the worst in the FBS in pass defense. Its offense, on the other hand, is hanging with the nation’s elite no matter where you look.

One of the keys for Missouri to overturn its 6.5-point underdog status will be to squeeze every point — every yard — it can in what could shape up to be a shootout, and a veteran voice can’t hurt MU’s chances.

Prepping for LSU

Might Grimes’ appearance in Columbia this week just be a bit of good-ol’ college football mind games?

LSU announced it was bringing in veteran coach Pete Jenkins to help its struggling defensive line this week, so why not have your own experienced coach join the party?

Whatever the case, any little helps.

And, as Drinkwitz pointed out Tuesday, LSU, for all its early struggles, still has plenty of talent on defense, especially up front.

Drinkwitz brought up former Missouri player Mekhi Wingo, who was a preseason All-SEC first-team selection and will be a handful on the interior defensive line. The head coach also discussed linebacker Harold Perkins Jr., who he called “one of the elite players in our league (at creating) havoc.”

Grimes has been around the block in the SEC. He was part of the Auburn staff that knocked off Missouri in the SEC Championship game in 2013.

If the SEC East is open for the taking, which in many ways it looks like it may be, no time like the present.

