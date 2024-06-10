Veteran Notre Dame Linebacker Seen as 2025 NFL Draft Sleeper

If it feels like linebacker Jack Kiser has been on Notre Dame’s football roster forever, it’s because he practically has.

Kiser was part of Notre Dame’s 2019 recruiting class, meaning he played three seasons under Brian Kelly before the last two for Marcus Freeman. He’s back for his sixth and final year this year thanks to the Covid-19 exemption, and one NFL draft analyst thinks it couldn’t be anymore perfect of timing for him.

“Kiser has made a living at Notre Dame off “right place, right time” football. He’s instinctive and active and has filled up the stat sheet thanks to that ability. The 6-1, 223-pound senior had 62 tackles, 1.5 sacks, one forced fumble and an interception last season from his middle linebacker spot.

“Kiser is all over the place for them” said an AFC North area scout who has evaluated Notre Dame. “I love his read-and-react ability. The hip flexibility is my biggest question, but he has pretty good speed in space.”

“The 2024 linebacker class didn’t produce a first-round pick. Kiser will be hoping to change that in 2025.” – Matt Miller, ESPN

Miller named Kiser as one of 14 players he views as potential sleepers in next year’s NFL draft.

Kiser will have a slight position role in 2024, moving from rover to the weakside linebacker which will amount to more field time for him. With more field time comes more production and with more production hopefully comes higher draft stock.

Personally, and this isn’t a knock on Kiser in any way as his veteran presence will be important, but with what Marcus Freeman and company have brought in talent wise at the linebacker position, Kiser will have to continue to play at a high level just to stay on the field as Notre Dame’s linebackers are quickly turning into one of the best in the country.

Story originally appeared on Fighting Irish Wire