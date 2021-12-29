Veteran Notre Dame defender details how Marcus Freeman has changed

When you get promoted to be the head coach of perhaps the most known program in all of college football at just 35 years old it’s probably easy to change as a person. According to veteran Notre Dame defensive lineman Kurt Hinish, that’s exactly what has happened in regards to Marcus Freeman since the 35 year old was named head coach earlier this month.

Well, sort of, anyway.

Hinish met the media for perhaps the final time as a Notre Dame player on Wednesday ahead of the Fiesta Bowl and was asked how Freeman has changed to which he gave a golden response.

Marcus Freeman has changed a great deal over the last three weeks according to Notre Dame captain Kurt Hinish. H/T @PeteSampson_ pic.twitter.com/HiifiL24YG — Matt Freeman (@mattfreemanISD) December 29, 2021

Alright, so maybe the quick rise in the coaching ranks doesn’t change you that much after all.

