Veteran midfielder Quinn signs new Mansfield deal

Mansfield Town midfielder Stephen Quinn has signed a new one-year deal to remain with the club beyond his 39th birthday.

The ex-Sheffield United player, now 38, has made 144 appearances for the Stags in all competitions since initially joining them on loan from Burton in January 2021.

Former Republic of Ireland international Quinn scored four goals in 34 games last season, including Mansfield's second goal in their promotion-sealing win against Accrington Stanley in April.

He is the fifth Stags player to recommit to the club in the past week, following left-back Stephen McLaughlin, midfielder George Maris and strikers Lucas Akins and Rhys Oates.