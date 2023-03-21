Veteran Marquise Goodwin visiting Cleveland Browns as possible addition at receiver

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Marquise Goodwin (11) catches a touchdown pass as Tampa Bay Buccaneers cornerback Sean Murphy-Bunting (23) defends in the fourth quarter.

One of the big questions the Browns were facing coming out of the first week of free agency was their search for more receiver depth. That question may have an answer sooner rather than later.

Veteran receiver Marquise Goodwin was in Berea visiting with the Browns on Monday and Tuesday, a league source confirmed to the Beacon Journal. As of Tuesday morning, no deal with yet completed.

CBS Sports' Josina Anderson was the first to report the visit.

The Browns went into the offseason with a eye toward adding weapons around quarterback Deshaun Watson. There was confidence at the top of the receiving corps with Amari Cooper coming off a 1,000-yard season and Donovan Peoples-Jones coming off a break-out third season in the league.

However, beyond those two, the rest of the receiving corps is littered with question mark. Most of those are because of inexperience around 2022 draft picks David Bell and Michael Woods II.

Goodwin has played in 102 career NFL games since being a third-round draft pick of the Buffalo Bills in 2013 out of the University of Texas. He has 187 catches for 3,023 yards and 18 touchdowns on 362 career targets.

Last season, Goodwin played for the Seattle Seahawks. He had 27 catches for 387 yards and four touchdowns on 42 targets in 13 games.

Goodwin spent four season with the Bills from 2013-16, then another three with the San Francisco 49ers from 2017-19. He did not play during the 2020 COVID season after having been traded to the Philadelphia Eagles, electing to opt out.

The decision to opt out tolled the contract and the trade, sending Goodwin back to the 49ers after that season. After San Francisco released him when the 2021 league year began in March, he signed with the Chicago Bears, with whom he played 14 games.

Contact Chris at ceasterling@thebeaconjournal.com.

On Twitter: @ceasterlingABJ

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Marquise Goodwin visiting Browns as potential wide receiver addition