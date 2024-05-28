Veteran Müller not thinking about retirement ahead of home Euros

Germany's Thomas Mueller attends a press conference as part of the national team preparations for the 17th edition of the UEFA European Championship. Federico Gambarini/dpa

Germany veteran Thomas Müller is not wasting any thoughts on retirement as he gears up for his eighth major tournament in the form of the Euro 2024 home event.

"I am not in the process of stepping down but am looking at the tasks ahead of us. We will then see about everything else," Müller told reporters on Tuesday at the German pre-tournament training camp.

Bayern Munich forward Müller has won 128 caps and scored 45 goals. The international career of the now 34-year-old appeared over after the 2018 and 2022 World Cups but he was recalled on each occasion and said "I was never really close to retiring.

"It's not that you can book your place in the national team," Müller said, highlighting that it is the coach who choses the players while also saying that "I always feel very good here."

The home tournament will be the fourth Euros for Müller, to go with four World Cups where he won the 2014 title.

Müller has 10 goals from World Cups but is yet to find the net at the Euros, which he would now like to change although he said "I don't have to settle any kind of score."

He is not a starter in the plans of coach Julian Nagelsmann for the Euros, where Germany play Scotland, Hungary and Switzerland in the group stage, but still an important factor in the squad who will get his playing time.

