Veteran LSU tight end enters transfer portal

LSU got even thinner at tight end on Thursday morning as tight end Kole Taylor announced that he would become the latest Tiger to enter the transfer portal.

Though a significant loss, Taylor’s departure isn’t exactly surprising. The 6-foot-7 junior from Grand Junction, Colorado, caught just five passer for 55 yards in 2022, largely thanks to the emergence of true freshman standout Mason Taylor (no relation).

His departure leaves Mason as the only scholarship tight end on the roster.

“I am thankful for my time at LSU, however it is time for a change,” Taylor wrote in his announcement post on Twitter. “I have entered my name into the transfer portal with two years of eligibility left. I will forever remember the memories I made at LSU, however all good things come to an end. Excited to see what is next!”

The latter Taylor became the top tight end, and despite appearing in all 13 games, the former saw his role diminish quite a bit. He finishes his LSU career with 17 catches for 159 yards and a touchdown in 32 appearances.

