Veteran LSU pitcher Samuel Dutton enters transfer portal

LSU baseball’s exodus of arms since the conclusion of the 2024 season continued on Monday as junior right-hander Samuel Dutton entered the transfer portal, according to On3.

Dutton, a native of Southside, Alabama, appeared in 57 games and made 15 starts over the last three seasons, with most of the starts coming during his true freshman campaign in 2022 when he was the Sunday starter for most of the season.

Dutton made 20 appearances in 2024 with four starts, finishing with a 5.86 ERA in 27.2 innings pitched. He struck out 29 batters while walking just six, the best ratio of his college career so far.

He appeared in both regional losses to North Carolina, struggling as he couldn’t get through an inning in either outing while allowing two earned runs in each.

Contact/Follow us @LSUTigersWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Louisiana State news, notes, and opinions.

Follow Tyler to continue the conversation on Twitter: @TylerNettuno

Story originally appeared on LSU Tigers Wire