Veteran linebacker Jamie Collins returning to Patriots, agent says

Agent: Jamie Collins returning to Patriots for a third time

Jamie Collins is coming back.

The veteran linebacker has returned to the New England Patriots, his agent David Canter tweeted Wednesday afternoon. The terms of his new contract with the Patriots have not been reported at this time.

This will be Collins' third stint with the Patriots. They selected him in the second round of the 2013 draft. The Patriots traded Collins to the Cleveland Browns during the 2016 season and ended up signing him as a free agent in 2019. After the 2019 season, Collins left New England to sign a free agent contract with the Detroit Lions.

The Lions released Collins last week.

Reports surfaced earlier this week of Collins nearing an agreement to return to the Patriots. He will join a linebacker group that includes Dont'a Hightower, Josh Uche, Matthew Judon, Kyle Van Noy and others.

In related news, the Patriots traded former All-Pro cornerback Stephon Gilmore to the Carolina Panthers on Wednesday in exchange for a 2023 sixth-round draft pick.