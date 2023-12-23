Veteran Illini have one agenda -- win

Dec. 23—Want to purchase today's print edition? Here's a map of single-copy locations.

ST. LOUIS — Brad Underwood challenged his team ahead of Tuesday's practice. Fifty makes during a shooting drill and that would be it. Practice canceled.

The Illinois coach believed he had set a high bar. That 50 makes would be "next to impossible." His notion was reinforced when the first of four attempts in the practice-opening drill yielded just 23 makes.

It only took one more take. Illinois got to 50 makes, Underwood kept his word and Tuesday's practice ended after just 16 minutes and amidst a celebration that might have rivaled a national championship victory.

"Our athletic director came over to watch practice, and we were gone," Underwood said. "I have that much confidence in this group that I knew on Wednesday and Thursday we'd be dialed in. Age has a lot to do with that."

That veteran Illinois team was certainly dialed in Friday night in St. Louis. A 20-9 lead in the first 8 minutes against Missouri turned into a 25-point halftime lead and eventually a 97-73 win that secured a Braggin' Rights victory in front of an Enterprise Center crowd of 18,485.

Illinois' collection of 22- to 24-year-olds was a difference maker. Terrence Shannon Jr. scored a game-high 28 points for the Illini. Quincy Guerrier had a career-high 28 to go with Coleman Hawkins' 15 and Marcus Domask's 10.

Slow starts have been the bane of Illinois' existence in previous seasons. This one, too. At least earlier in the year. The Illini's experienced group set the tone early and never faltered.

"I think we came out with the right amount of intensity and being dialed in," Hawkins said. "We've been doing a really good job of locking in on the scouting report. Putting those details in play right away is a big thing. That's a really important thing we've been doing well. We're locked in to what they do, and we started off the right way.

"This year we have an identity. We all know our identity and can play to something that helps the team. That's what we've been doing. No one's uncomfortable out there."

Shannon maintained heading into Friday's game that this Illinois team was not the Illinois team that got run off the court a year ago. That these Illini are more connected. A more well-rounded team. A team that has both embraced its identity — defense and rebounding generating the offense — and is simply better than it was when it lost by 22 to Missouri last December.

"It's two different teams," Shannon said. "I don't try and look back on last year. I just deal with what we've got now, and these are my brothers who are here now. Last year was last year. Last year is over with."

Nothing made that more clear than the way Illinois handled Missouri. Shannon was the offensive catalyst in the first half with a combination of powerful finishes at the rim and a knack for finding open shooters when the Tigers' defense collapsed on his dribble drives.

Guerrier picked up the slack early in the second half when Missouri got the ball out of Shannon's hands. And Hawkins and Domask knocked down enough shots in a complementary role that kept Missouri from doing anything more than cutting its deficit to 17 with just more than 11 minutes to play.

"If I'm on, it opens the floor for them and I can just dish it," Shannon said. "If they leave Coleman open, I'll tell him to shoot it a million times. I don't care how many time he misses. Shoot it. The same with Q. They didn't guard them, and they paid the price."

That's how, in a calendar year, Illinois went from losing Braggin' Rights by 22 to beating Missouri by 24. A complete 180 courtesy of the veteran roster Underwood knew he had to build in the wake of last year's young, inexperienced and not-all-that-connected group.

"They're playing to win," Underwood said. "There's no other agendas. They're all mature enough to understand that winning helps all of them. There's no me, me, me. There's none of that.

"It's all about their approach. They have fun together. They're connected. They're like personalities. There's no knuckleheads. Everything you could think of you'd want to have in a connected team, right now we have, and that's pretty cool."

It's a connection that gave Missouri fits. The Tigers shot 39 percent from the field overall and just 22 percent from three-point range — a mark buoyed by going 5 of 10 in the second half. While Missouri might not have a young team, the Tigers mostly new-look group hasn't come together in the same way the Illini's equally fresh approach has this season.

"I think that team is a Final Four team," Missouri coach Dennis Gates said. "They have skill all over the court. They have guys that can play in versatile ways. These guys are battled tested. You look at their experience, and most of them have played close to 100 games already."