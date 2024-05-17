Veteran guard Johanna Teder transfers to Colorado women’s basketball

In a move reminiscent of the Colorado women’s basketball team adding Maddie Nolan last offseason, the Buffs announced the addition of Washington State Cougars veteran transfer guard Johanna Teder on Thursday.

A 5-foot-8 graduate student out of Estonia, Teder spent the 2023-24 season recovering from injuries. Before that lost season, Teder was a mainstay in the Cougars’ rotation for three seasons, playing in and starting 86 games while boasting career averages of 8.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 2.3 assists per game.

If she can stay healthy, Teder will provide a nice mix of veteran leadership and a solid shooting stroke from the outside. She attempted 171 3-pointers in each of her final two healthy seasons at WSU and is a career 33.6% shooter from deep.

After landing a nice group of young transfer forwards that includes Ayianna Johnson and Jade Masogayo, Colorado did well in adding a veteran guard.

