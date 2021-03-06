Veteran Golden Eagles too much for Tigers

Mar. 6—LEBANON — The Lebanon boys basketball team battled as long as they could against seventh-ranked Guerin Catholic on Friday night in the sectional semifinals.

But in the end, injuries, foul trouble and an off-shooting night were too much to overcome and the Golden Eagles ended the Tigers' season 49-30.

"Our kids did a nice job of staying in it during the first half and both teams were scouted well," Lebanon head coach Albert Hendrix said. "They took advantage of some of our mistakes and we didn't do a good enough job of adapting to it offensively."

The Tigers were short-handed before the opening tip, when starting point guard Reese Jones was unable to play due to an ankle injury.

Jones was the Tigers' top on-ball defender, and provided a steady presence to get the Tigers into their offense.

Hendrix said it was tough to adjust players roles at this point of the season.

"Reese doesn't score a lot, but between him and Kayden Sloggett he guards the other team's best player," Hendrix said. "Guerin has a couple of guards that you really have to pay attention too and we didn't have enough defenders for it. He is the glue that keeps us together in tough situations. With him out you are asking Kayden and Korbyn to handle it 98 percent of the time against a good defensive team. They did a pretty good job and it's a good learning experience for them."

Lebanon trailed 10-7 after a quarter and 20-15 at the half.

Lebanon kept within five early in the third quarter, but the Golden Eagles used a 6-0 spurt to push the lead to 28-17.

The Tigers got within seven at the third-quarter buzzer on a 3-pointer by Korbyn Sloggett, but Guerin used a 9-1 run to go up 15 at the start of the fourth quarter and finished it off from there.

"We couldn't put the ball in the basket," Hendrix said. "Kobe (Ottinger) and Hunter (Crew) had four fouls and with Reese out, we were down three starters. Our other kids did the best they could stepping up — Drew Terrill and Jake Burns did a nice job, and so did Jaheem Joseph did too. But we were asking some young sophomores to battle against a senior-laden team and eventually that is a tough fix for you."

Story continues

Crew finished with nine points and Korbyn Sloggett had seven for the Tigers.

Lebanon finished the year 10-15, but return nearly their entire roster.

"We lose a good senior in Braden Robison," Hendrix said. "He was a leader on the bench and in the locker room. We are going to miss him. He brought great work ethic and a good mindset even though he didn't get a lot of playing time. I am proud of him for sticking it out for four years and helping us.

"As for the rest of the team, we are going to have to work on a lot of skill things this summer. We have some really good basketball players, we just have areas to improve. We want them to dial in on what their strengths are this summer, and their weaknesses too. We want to strengthen our strengths and improve on our weaknesses. The guys who do that will make us much better next year."

Will Willems is the Sports Editor of the Lebanon Reporter. Follow him on Twitter @Will_Willems.