Veteran goalkeeper Brooks Thompson to join Velocity

May 15—A day after losing a goalkeeper, the Spokane Velocity added a new one.

Brooks Thompson, 21, is joining the Velocity for the rest of the season, pending league and federation approval. He comes to Spokane on loan from the USL Championship League's Hartford Athletic to fill a spot left vacant by the retirement of goalkeeper Peter Swinkels.

"We are excited to be adding Brooks to the roster. He brings valuable experiences after winning the USL League One Championship last year," said head coach Leigh Veidman. "He understands what it takes to bring success to a club on and off the pitch and this is only going to help make us better as a team."

Thompson, who was raised in Floyds Knobs, Indiana, made 14 appearances for Philadelphia before being loaned to North Carolina FC for the remainder of the 2023 season. While there he made an immediate impact, helping North Carolina win the USL League One Championship for the first time, making a big save in the second round of penalties to help secure victory. He started 17 matches, logging 54 saves, four clean sheets and 10 wins. His 1.27 goals-against-average was the fourth best in USL League One. He signed with Hartford of USL Championship earlier this year.