Veteran Ex Juventus Calls Being Appointed Inter Milan President “An Honour”

Beppe Marotta considers it “an honour” to have been named the new President of Inter Milan by Oaktree Capital.

Speaking at the Festival della Serie A, via FCInterNews, the executive briefly gave his thoughts on his new role at the Nerazzurri.

Marotta is now the President of Inter.

Earlier this week, it was revealed that the 67-year-old will take over the role of President from Steven Zhang.

Inter’s shareholders met to confirm a new board of directors. The new board, of course, reflects the exit of previous owners Suning and the arrival of Oaktree at the helm of the club.

And heading up the board is Marotta.

The veteran former Juventus and Sampdoria executive has already been a key figure behind the scenes at Inter.

Marotta has been the Nerazzurri’s CEO of Sport since 2018.

It is in that position that the 67-year-old has been the architect of Inter’s transfer strategy for several years.

Marotta will keep his job as Inter’s CEO.

The 67-year-old will continue his work building the Nerazzurri’s squad, starting with this summer transfer window.

And Marotta has never just been a shadowy figure behind the scenes either. He has always been very public-facing, willing to speak to the press about the important matters at the club.

But now, there is a sense that Marotta’s leadership role at Inter is really official.

New club owners Oaktree couldn’t have made it any clearer that they intend to make the veteran executive the heart, soul, and brain of their Inter project for the next few years at least.

Marotta said of being named Inter President that “It’s beautiful.”

“It gives me a lot of energy. It’s an honour for me.”

As far as the idea that there won’t be any changes, Marotta insisted that “That’s not true.”

“Inter is certainly a great club,” the new President said. “For me, it’s an honour to be President.”