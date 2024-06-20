Veteran duo 'like really bright teenagers'

[Getty Images]

Between them, Joe Allen and Kyle Naughton have clocked up more than 1,000 club appearances across a combined 33 years playing senior football.

But Luke Wiliams says the two veterans in his squad are like “really bright teenagers” after agreeing new Swansea City contracts during the close season.

Midfielder Allen, 34, and defender Naughton, 35, have signed deals keeping them at Swansea for the 2024-25 Championship campaign.

While the Swans are keen to recruit younger players with potential future transfer value this summer, Williams says the club also “understand about balance” when it comes to building a squad.

“Joe and Kyle are almost unique in terms of the depth of experience they have while still playing Championship football at such a good level,” Swansea’s head coach said.

“The levels both those players hit at the back-end of last season were undeniable.

“I had some brilliant conversations with both of them. It’s like talking to really bright teenagers, because they have the energy of teenagers but the words that come out are like a senior player.”

Allen - who has 556 club appearances to his name - and Naughton - who is on 534 club appearances - both missed the closing stages of 2023-24 with injury.

But they both played a part in Swansea's springtime improvement under Williams, who is convinced the duo can have significant roles come the new season.

“The key is going to be management from myself and the conditioning team and also from those guys, to be really honest and super professional,” he added.

“Trying to stop guys like Joe Allen or Kyle Naughton being competitive is impossible, but you have to try to encourage them to think about the greater good, and we can do that.

“Between us we have to manage them carefully so that we can get the best out of them and don’t lose them for periods.”