Veteran defender Cayman signs new one-year deal with Leicester City

Leicester City’s veteran defender Janice Cayman has signed a one-year contract extension with the club.

WSL Full-Time were informed of the news via an official club press release from The Foxes this afternoon.

Cayman joined Leicester City from French giants Lyon last summer. The 35-year-old Belgian international defender made 21 appearances for The Foxes in this season’s Barclays Women’s Super League in which she scored four goals.

Cayman is a player that has enjoyed a glittering professional career and her experience has really helped with Leicester City’s development. The defender still has so much to offer the club and Leicester City will be delighted to have her onboard for another year.

After signing on again at The King Power Stadium, Cayman said “I am really excited about extending my contract with LCFC Women and that the team and I can continue our journey together.

“I enjoyed my first season in England last year and want to continue helping the team to achieve our goals in 2024/2025.”

Cayman becomes the second player to sign a new contract with Leicester City this summer. Scotland international centre-back Sophie Howard has also put pen to paper and signed a one-year contract extension at The King Power Stadium.