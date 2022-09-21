Veteran cornerback Joe Haden to sign one-day deal with Browns before retiring

BEREA — The Cleveland Browns plan to bring back cornerback Joe Haden. However, it's not to actually play.

A league source confirms to the Akron Beacon Journal, part of the USA TODAY Network, that the team plans to sign Haden to a one-day contract. The cornerback then plans to retire.

ESPN's Adam Schefter was the first to report.

The Browns drafted Haden with the No. 7 overall pick in 2010 out of the University of Florida. He played seven seasons with Cleveland, including Pro Bowl seasons in 2013 and 2014.

Haden was released in August 2017 with three years left on a five-year extension he had signed in 2014. He was almost immediately signed by the Pittsburgh Steelers, with whom the played through 2021.

In 90 career games in Cleveland, Haden made 81 starts and intercepted 19 passes, including a touchdown. He played another 68 games for the Steelers, with 67 starts, 10 interceptions and a touchdown.

The Browns plan to honor Haden at a future game this season.

