Veteran cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie comes out of brief retirement

The pull of the NFL is strong.

Last Oct. 30, longtime NFL cornerback Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie announced his retirement on Instagram. It made sense. He played 11 seasons with five teams, made two Pro Bowls and was 32 years old. He had a full, good career.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

His retirement didn’t last five months.

Rodgers-Cromartie wants back in. He is coming out of retirement to hopefully play in 2019, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport.

Rodgers-Cromartie said he was ‘at peace’ with retiring

In his retirement announcement, Rodgers-Cromartie didn’t leave much wiggle room.

“I’m at peace with my decision. Y’all may not understand and that’s kool!!!” he wrote on Instagram. “I wanna thank everyone for their support.”

The peace over that decision didn’t last long. Rodgers-Cromartie was a 2008 first-round pick by the Arizona Cardinals. He made one Pro Bowl with the Cardinals, another with the Giants, and had other stops with the Eagles, Broncos and Raiders.

Rodgers-Cromartie spent seven games with the Raiders last season, starting one, before walking away from the NFL. Until he wanted to come back.

Rodgers-Cromartie could get picked up

Despite his age — he’ll turn 33 on April 7 — he could land another NFL job. There’s always a demand for cornerbacks, especially ones with 121 starts and 30 career interceptions.

It has to be hard to walk away. The NFL is a stressful occupation, but there’s also very little that can replace it for former players. Rodgers-Cromartie said he felt it was the right time to retire. But it’s not easy to retire if you believe you can still play.

Oakland Raiders cornerback back Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (45) returns a punt last season. (AP)

– – – – – – –

Frank Schwabis a writer for Yahoo Sports. Have a tip? Email him at shutdown.corner@yahoo.com or follow him on Twitter! Follow @YahooSchwab

More from Yahoo Sports: