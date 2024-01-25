Veteran coordinator Alex Grinch joining the Wisconsin staff to coach safeties

MADISON – Luke Fickell appears to have his 2024 coaching staff set.

A source confirmed Thursday that Fickell is hiring Alex Grinch as safeties coach.

Grinch, 43, is to replace Colin Hitschler, who served as UW’s co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach last season. He recently left to join the Alabama staff.

The Wisconsin State Journal first reported the hiring of Grinch.

Grinch comes to UW with extensive experience as both a secondary coach and defensive coordinator.

Southern California Trojans defensive coordinator Alex Grinch reacts against the Utah Utes in the first half at United Airlines Field at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.

He coached safeties at Missouri (2012-2014), was the defensive coordinator/secondary coach at Washington State (2015-2017), the co-defensive coordinator/safeties coach at Ohio State (2018), the defensive coordinator/safeties coach at Oklahoma (2019-2021) and the defensive coordinator/safeties coach at USC (2022 and 2023).

Grinch was fired at USC after the 10th game this season, a 52-42 loss to Washington. That came one week after the Trojans escaped with a 50-49 victory over California.

Grinch is the third new assistant since the end of last season.

Fickell hired Kenny Guyton (wide receivers) to replace Mike Brown, who joined the Notre Dame staff. He then reassigned offensive line coach Jack Bicknell Jr. and hired AJ Blazek.

This article originally appeared on Milwaukee Journal Sentinel: Veteran coordinator Alex Grinch to coach Wisconsin safeties