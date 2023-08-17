Veteran Colts WR, special teams gunner Ashton Dulin suffers torn ACL

Veteran Colts wide receiver and special teams gunner Ashton Dulin tore his ACL during Wednesday night’s practice against the Chicago Bears, a league source confirmed to IndyStar, and Indianapolis placed Dulin on injured reserve Thursday.

Dulin was practicing at gunner during a punting period, beat both of the Bears across from him and then came up limping at the end of the play.

The wide receiver left the field, found the Indianapolis training staff and was examined on the field before being taken off on a cart.

Colts camp observations: Nick Cross, Rodney Thomas II score interceptions off Justin Fields

Colts camp observations: Efficient day for Anthony Richardson against Bears

Dulin, heading into his fifth year as a Colt, is a significant loss considering the dual role he played on the Indianapolis roster.

From the start of his career, Dulin has been one of the team’s best special teams weapons. Dulin has 35 special-teams tackles in four seasons as a Colt, has led the team in special-teams tackles twice and was named a second-team All-Pro as a special teamer in 2021 after finishing second in the NFL with 17 tackles on special teams, plus a touchdown on a fumble recovery in the end zone against the Rams

But Dulin has also developed into a contributor at wide receiver, catching 28 passes for 380 yards and three touchdowns over the course of the last two seasons. The top of the Indianapolis depth chart is set at wide receiver with Michael Pittman Jr, Alec Pierce, Josh Downs and Isaiah McKenzie, but Dulin’s versatility often allowed the Colts to save a roster spot by playing one of their best special teamers on offense .

Indianapolis rewarded Dulin last offseason by signing him to a two-year, $7.2 million deal that could have been worth up to $9.2 million if he’d been able to hit incentives and escalators built into the contract.

Without Dulin, the Colts now have two holes to fill, and it will be tough to fill those spots with just one player.

Indianapolis brought back former Butler wide receiver Tyler Adams, who was on the roster in May, to fill Dulin’s spot on the 90-man roster.

More: Without Butler, WR Tyler Adams wouldn’t have overcome near-impossible odds to become a Colt

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: Colts veteran WR, special teams gunner Ashton Dulin suffers torn ACL