Veteran CB Adam 'Pacman' Jones reportedly signing with the Broncos

Yahoo Sports
<a class="link rapid-noclick-resp" href="/mlb/players/7812/" data-ylk="slk:Adam Jones">Adam Jones</a> will head to Denver after seven seasons in Cincinnati. (AP Photo)
Adam Jones will head to Denver after seven seasons in Cincinnati. (AP Photo)

Veteran cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones has reached a late agreement to play for the Denver Broncos this season, according to NFL insider Ian Rappoport.

Rappoport first reported Sunday afternoon that the Broncos had given Jones a look Sunday morning.


Shortly after, he said the two parties have reached a deal, and other sources have shared the same information, though the agreement is yet to be finalized.


Jones, 34, played for the Cincinnati Bengals from 2010-2017, but the team declined to pick up his 2018 extension option, so he became a free agent in March.

Despite an injury-shortened 2010 season and some off-the-field troubles (including an early-2017 arrest) throughout his Cincinnati tenure, Jones became a pillar of the Bengal defense, playing in 100 games and starting 68 of those.

As it turns out, the move to Denver is likely not entirely random: Broncos head coach Vance Joseph was Jones’ position coach with the Bengals from 2014-15. 

More from Yahoo Sports:
Kevin Iole: John McCain helped shape modern MMA
Lights go out at Dodger Stadium during extra innings of game
Kobe Bryant says Lakers fans will fall in love with LeBron
Alabama No. 1 in Yahoo Sports’ preseason poll

What to Read Next