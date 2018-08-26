Veteran CB Adam 'Pacman' Jones reportedly signing with the Broncos

Adam Jones will head to Denver after seven seasons in Cincinnati. (AP Photo)

Veteran cornerback Adam “Pacman” Jones has reached a late agreement to play for the Denver Broncos this season, according to NFL insider Ian Rappoport.

Rappoport first reported Sunday afternoon that the Broncos had given Jones a look Sunday morning.

The #Broncos worked out former #Bengals CB Adam “Pac Man” Jones this morning and all signs point to him signing, sources say. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 26, 2018





Shortly after, he said the two parties have reached a deal, and other sources have shared the same information, though the agreement is yet to be finalized.

This is happening today. Nice veteran addition late by the #Broncos https://t.co/dhSYVXJHtV — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) August 26, 2018





Jones, 34, played for the Cincinnati Bengals from 2010-2017, but the team declined to pick up his 2018 extension option, so he became a free agent in March.

Despite an injury-shortened 2010 season and some off-the-field troubles (including an early-2017 arrest) throughout his Cincinnati tenure, Jones became a pillar of the Bengal defense, playing in 100 games and starting 68 of those.

As it turns out, the move to Denver is likely not entirely random: Broncos head coach Vance Joseph was Jones’ position coach with the Bengals from 2014-15.

Story Continues

More from Yahoo Sports:

• Kevin Iole: John McCain helped shape modern MMA

• Lights go out at Dodger Stadium during extra innings of game

• Kobe Bryant says Lakers fans will fall in love with LeBron

• Alabama No. 1 in Yahoo Sports’ preseason poll

