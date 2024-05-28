Ajax Amsterdam player Dusan Tadic speaks during a press conference in the Allianz Arena. Veteran captain Tadic and Vlahovic lead Serbia squad for Euros. Sven Hoppe/dpa

Serbia coach Dragan Stojkovic on Tuesday announced his 26-player squad for the upcoming Euro 2024 tournament in Germany, led by the nation's record capped team captain Dusan Tadic.

Tadic, 35, has earned 106 caps and plays at Turkey's Fenerbahce after previous terms at Southampton and Ajax Amsterdam.

The squad includes the Juventus duo of Filip Kostic and Dusan Vlahovic as well as AC Milan's Luka Jovic. Vlahovic was second best scorer in the Serie A in the past season with 16 goals.

Serbia play tune-up games in Austria on June 4 and in Sweden four days later before starting the Euros on June 16 against England. Slovenia and Denmark are their other group stage opponents.