Veteran Cam Payne providing spark, energy for Sixers off the bench

CAMDEN, N.J. — The Philadelphia 76ers will go as far as Joel Embiid and Tyrese Maxey take them in the NBA Playoffs, but there will be moments when somebody off the bench will have to step up and produce to turn the tide.

Cam Payne is an example of that. He is a bundle of energy and is somebody who can knock down 3s and give Philadelphia points in bunches. He has finals experience from his days with the Phoenix Suns in 2021 and will look to give Philadelphia the same impact.

“My energy,” said Payne. “Luckily, the game’s cracking…My family’s always there, so I’m going to be locked in. At any point in time, I know I could go out there and have an impact, help the team win. I bounce around all the time. If y’all see me bouncing around during timeouts, that’s me staying ready.”

Payne is shooting 38.2% from deep since being acquired by the Sixers and he will have to knock down those looks in the postseason in order to earn a consistent role.

Another way to earn minutes would be for him to provide solid defense on New York Knicks star Jalen Brunson in Round 1 of the playoffs.

“Show your hands,” Payne said of defending Brunson. “Also, figure out the physicality of the game, see how the refs are calling the game. It’s a big-time awareness game. Just make sure you show your hands. You know he’s good at drawing fouls and you’ve just got to try to be smart defensively, keep your hands out of there.”

It will be interesting to see how Payne will be used in the playoffs.

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire