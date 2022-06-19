Veteran broadcaster Ian Eagle breaks down what Kenny Atkinson brings to Charlotte

As someone whose expertise centers around being descriptive, veteran broadcaster Ian Eagle has a certain way with words.

Eagle boasts decades of experience, often jockeying between his main job as the play-by-play voice of the Brooklyn Nets on the YES Network with national duties. He calls NFL and college basketball games on CBS on top of his other notable task — serving as a play-by-play voice on TNT’s NBA telecasts.

So Eagle’s viewpoint is far from the ordinary. He has been around more than his fair share of coaches over the years and that includes plenty of time with Kenny Atkinson, the Charlotte Hornets’ new head coach.

Eagle cited plenty of reasons why the Hornets should be excited to have Atkinson on board after choosing him as the person to lead them forward into their next phase.

“He’s very thorough,” Eagle said. “He’s had every job you can have as a coach, so I think it brings a unique perspective with how to deal with players, and understanding what they are going through and how to get the most out of them. That’s the one thing that has stood out no matter where he’s been — and that’s development.

“And what I’ve learned in covering the NBA for all these years, there’s this misconception that players don’t want to be coached or don’t want to be told what to do. If you can make them better, if you can unlock parts of their game so that they can reach their ultimate potential, they’ll listen. But you’ve got to have the goods. It’s obvious to me that when you know what you are talking about and you know how to articulate it you’ll be effective.”

Atkinson spent this season sitting on Golden State’s bench next to Steve Kerr, who just guided the Warriors to their fourth title in eight years thanks to beating Boston in six games, and got integrated into the franchise’s inner workings. That allowed him to have an up-close view of a championship blueprint.

It came on the heels of Atkinson’s one-year stint with the LA Clippers as an assistant.

Story continues

“I think this experience the last couple of years with being around other teams and being around other coaches ...,” Eagle said, “to be around Tyronn Lue, to be around Steve Kerr, to be around guys that have been doing this for a long time and have been highly successful and have won championships, it’s going to add to the knowledge base that he’s already developed.”

Providing insight on the inner workings of the Hornets’ new voice, Eagle spoke with The Charlotte Observer about Atkinson, how the Queen City is a sleeping giant among the NBA landscape and Steph Curry’s place in history after another remarkable playoff run. Curry, who grabbed The Finals MVP honors, is having his Davidson jersey retired in August.

Roderick Boone: You kind of touched on it, but to expand on it a little, what do you think Kenny Atkinson learned under Kerr with the Warriors that he can bring to the Hornets?

Ian Eagle: Yeah, it’s not that hard to look back on guys that have won championships, that were a part of something at a different level of it. So Mike Budenholzer, NBA champion. All those years under Gregg Popovich. Erik Spoelstra, NBA champion. All of those years under Pat Riley learning about team building and how to handle situations and how to navigate.

And I think just the second time around as head coach for Kenny, looking back on what worked and what didn’t work and how to improve ... I know how driven he is. So when someone’s willing to put in the work and self-assess like he is, I just know that his going to come back even better as a head coach, and he was already doing a lot of the right things in his first stint.

RB: The Hornets are a young team with a young core featuring LaMelo Ball. How do you think Atkinson’s skills as a developmental coach will help them?

IE: That team is tailor-made to me from the outside looking in. His skill set and his experience should blend perfectly with what the Hornets are trying to do. They know they’ve got something. Anyone who watched this team over the last couple of seasons has seen that the pieces are there and now it’s all about blending it together, and do you have the right voice.

The other part that we’ve learned in the NBA is often the head coach is the public face of your team. He’s the one dealing with the media on a daily basis. If something’s wrong behind the scenes, it’s the head coach that often has to represent the team. And I think Kenny is an excellent representative of any franchise to sit up there, answer questions, explain the thought process behind certain decisions. He’s someone that is deep and thoughtful and analytical. And those are attributes that you need if you are trying to take that next step.

RB: How motivated is he to be a good coach and do his job effectively?

IE: He is eating and breathing basketball on a minute-by-minute basis, and I know he’s got good balance with his family and that’s probably helped him immensely in figuring out the important things of life. But when he’s locked in on the task at hand there’s no stopping him. He’s relentless in that pursuit.

RB: Is there a memory of Kenny you will cherish from the time you were around him or is there anything in particular that stood out?

IE: I think Kenny’s disposition is one of seriousness and focus and businesslike, but if you do get him in a more human moment there is a natural curiosity. He wants to know more about you. And when you see the person behind it, there’s a really good guy behind the exterior that you see. Good sense of humor. Likes to laugh.

Look, I think if you are going to relate to players there’s got to be another side to you. And Steve Kerr is the ultimate example of that, someone that can connect with anybody. Anybody. Doesn’t matter who they are and what their background is. He will find commonality. And I think that’s something that coaches should strive for, is being able to crack the veneer of not unjust theory players but themselves, where you can see the true person. Kenny has that. There’s no doubt it’s in him and I think he’ll be even better this time around.

RB: You’ve traveled to every NBA city. Some have referred to Charlotte as a ‘sleeping giant.’ What are your thoughts on that and do you agree?

IE: I think if you are just of a certain age, a certain experience level in the NBA, you remember what that stretch was like. When that city was going crazy over the Hornets, it was a legitimate home-court advantage. It swept through the town, they loved their basketball. Basketball is certainly a go-to sport in the state and it just felt like a perfect storm back then, that this market was going to be the real deal for a long time. And circumstances changed and ownership changes and the team leaves and comes back.

So I think it hasn’t been a smooth road, but the reason why you always hear the term sleeping giant is because we’ve all seen it. There is proof that it can work and if the team is really good the city will back them. It’s hard in this league. It’s hard to be a consistent winner. It’s hard to get to that level and there are a number of franchises that have experienced how difficult a mountain that is to climb.

There’s been enough momentum now that you can start to visualize it again, that if the Hornets can get to a point where they’re a perennial playoff team they might be able to build this thing back up and become one of those go-to cities in the NBA.

RB: The Hornets are actually building a new practice facility across the street from their arena and there is talk of making the area being developed something akin to Milwaukee’s ‘Deer District.’ How do you think that could go over?

IE: It just seems obvious that that’s the kind of city that would work. There are certain cities where you’ve got people that want to be festive, that want to come downtown and have a good time and make it a night — not just go to the game and leave.

Yeah, that’s pretty much where the next step of fandom has become. ‘I just don’t want to show up to the game and go home. I want the other stuff that comes with it.’ And Charlotte, they’ve got the infrastructure to do that. There’s no doubt in my mind, the city of Charlotte has it and just that whole area is still untapped in many ways.

RB: You’ve called plenty of his games. What do you think about Steph Curry’s run of four championships in eight years and where you think he stands in NBA history?

IE: He’s one of the most unique players the game has ever seen. He’s changed the game. I don’t know how many players you can say that about. You can count it on one or two hands. So as far as ranking them, as far as comparing eras, that becomes a fun argument at a bar or a morning hot-take show. But it’s inevitable. That’s what happens in sports. We are always going to have different generations talking about what they believe to be the best that they’ve ever seen.

I just know this: There are so many young players that have now seen Steph Curry’s career develop and they’ve emulated what he is and they’ve tried. The bottom line is that he is ridiculously skilled, and an incredibly hard worker and is dedicated to his craft. So it’s going to be hard to re-create this player in some form. And you put the genes into it, as well, that he’s the son of one of the best shooters in NBA history, he’s just a special talent. I think the Warriors have changed the game and Steph Curry is at the forefront of that change. Without him, none of this happens.

So the pieces are really important and the different iterations of the Warriors, it’s been fun to watch. But he is the common thread and I, again, don’t know where he is going to be ranked when it’s all said and done. I just know that we’ve witnessed greatness.

The inclination for some fans is, ‘Well, no, you can’t put him in that classification.’ No, he just does it differently. He chose a different path and to me the best part of it all is he has stayed true to his personality. He hasn’t altered to what the perception is of an NBA superstar. He has just done it his way.