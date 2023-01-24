Veteran AFC coach predicts Tom Brady to Raiders, Derek Carr to Texans

There will be a new quarterback in Las Vegas next season. Derek Carr has “moved on” as his brother David keeps saying. The Raiders were clearly ready to move on when they benched him and dismissed him with two games left.

That leaves the two big questions being who will be the Raiders quarterback next season and where will Derek Carr land?

ESPN’s Jeremy Fowler spoke to some anonymous coaches to get their take on a few things. Included in those takes were the landing spots for Tom Brady and Derek Carr.

Fowler said he spoke to several teams that expect Brady to retire. But one “veteran AFC offensive coach” said Las Vegas is where he expects Brady to play next season.

“I just think with the weapons they have and the familiarity with Josh McDaniels’ offense and the people there, it would be a seamless transition for [Tom Brady].”

Fowler also cited a “veteran AFC coach” (could be the same coach as the Brady take, but unsure). The coach pointed to Texans’ GM Nick Caserio’s ties with Raider GM Dave Ziegler and added that “Nick will be looking for a high-character quarterback. That will be important to him. Derek [Carr] fits that mold.”

Fowler also noted that the Texans have 11 picks in this year’s draft with which to make such a deal, including two in the top 12 picks.

David Carr was mentioned as the Texans’ first ever draft pick, which Fowler calls a “natural tie”. Though considering David was a colossal failure as the top pick in the draft — and Derek has repeatedly blamed the Texans franchise for his brother’s failings — it’s hard to say if that “natural tie” actually works in the favor of such a deal happening.

Derek Carr’s contract becomes guaranteed on February 15, so we should know by then exactly where he is headed. If he is cut, it will happen by that day.

If traded, it will be an unofficial agreement at that time which will become official at the start of the league year on March 15. That is also when we would expect to know Tom Brady’s next team, if he decides to continue playing at age 46.

Story originally appeared on Raiders Wire