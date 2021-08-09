Vestjysk Bank upgrades its guidance for 2021. The Bank raises its forecast for core earnings net of non-recurring items relating to the merger with Den Jyske Sparekasse to a profit after tax in the DKK 575–625 million range from previously DKK 500-550 million. The expected overall profit including non-recurring items after tax is raised from about DKK 800–900 million to DKK 900–1,000 million.

The upgrade is the result of a persistently high level of business activity and lower-than-expected impairment charges.

Enquiries

Please address any enquiries regarding the present announcement to Jan Ulsø Madsen, CEO, at tel. (+45) 96 63 21 04.





Vestjysk Bank A/S







Kim Duus Jan Ulsø Madsen

Chairman CEO









Vestjysk Bank A/S

Industrivej Syd 13C

7400 Herning

Tel. (+45) 96 63 20 00



CVR no. 34 63 13 28

www.vestjyskbank.dk



