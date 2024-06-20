“Very well” – Romano update makes it clear Chelsea are about to have money to spent

Fabrizio Romano has just Tweeted out an update on Ian Maatsen’s move to Aston Villa, writing that the talks over personal terms between club and player are “progressing very well.”

A deal between Chelsea and Villa was reportedly agreed yesterday, with Unai Emery’s team set to pay £37.5m for the Dutch international, currently at the Euros with his country.

After sitting on the bench for the first half of last season without getting a sniff of action, despite a good preseason under Mauricio Pochettino, this departure has felt inevitable for a while, and most fans have come to terms with it. It’s time to start looking at the bright side in terms of what it can mean for the team.

🚨🟣🔵 Negotiations between Ian Maatsen and Aston Villa over personal terms are progressing very well. ⏳🇳🇱 pic.twitter.com/UWA8PJtpUL — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 20, 2024

A small update with big significance

It’s a pretty minor update from the insider in the grand scheme of things, but it does give us the sense that a deal will be completed in a matter of days rather than weeks. That’s important for Chelsea because of the way it frees us up to operate in the transfer market this summer.

It has already been made clear that the club aren’t worried about the June 30th PSR deadline that was previously considered so significant. The revelation by David Ornstein and others that some sneaky accounting tricks behind the scenes had freed us up to operate went a long way towards explaining why the club had been spending themselves into trouble (or so it seemed).

But no matter how clever the sleight of hand with car parks and hotels, we do need to bring in money from player sales at some stage, and this Maatsen move, once concluded, should free up the money we need to make the deals we’re hovering around – Michael Olise and Jhon Duran look most likely – complete.