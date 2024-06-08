“Very soon” – Bid incoming for Chelsea star most Blues fans don’t want to sell

Conor Gallagher appears closer than ever to an exit from Chelsea.

We’ve heard nothing about any progress on talks over a new contract – in fact, for all we know, there are no talks at all currently. After a brilliant season with the Blues there was some hope that those at top would relent and make him an offer that he would accept, but it seems their priority remains selling him, regardless of his importance in the team.

Football Insider are today reporting that Tottenham remain at the front of the queue to sign Gallagher. They write that Spurs are “in contact” with Gallagher’s representatives and that a bid is expected “very soon” from Ange Postecoglu’s side.

It’s hard to see them paying the £50m that Chelsea apparently want, given there’s just one year left on his contract. They know the Blues want to sell this summer to max out their profit, but they also know that teams like Atletico Madrid and Aston Villa are interested and flush with Champions League cash, so it may well be that the pressure of that competition drives the price up. That’s certainly what Chelsea’s sporting directors will be hoping.

Conor Gallagher’s banner at Stamford Bridge.

An especially painful exit for Blues fans to bear

Most Chelsea fans don’t want to sell Gallagher – but even those who don’t mind him leaving will surely find it extra painful to see him lining up for Spurs if he goes. To train a kid up whose only dream is to play for Chelsea, then to force him out and watch him play for your biggest rivals, all for a sum of money which barely moves the needle, is just painful.

If he can at least go to Atletico Madrid we can enjoy watching him in games which don’t necessarily negatively affect Chelsea.