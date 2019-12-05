“Very slim” chance of Daniel Jones returning this week

The Giants are hoping rookie quarterback Daniel Jones will play again this season.

They just don’t expect it to be this week.

Via Ryan Dunleavy of the New York Post, Giants coach Pat Shurmur said there was a “very slim” chance of Jones playing this week.

He was out of practice again today with a high ankle sprain, though there is some degree of optimism that he can get back on the field at some point this year. The Giants have made it clear when he’s well he’s going to go back in, despite the Eli Manning victory lap that’s about to begin.

Tight end Rhett Ellison (concussion) and safety Jabrill Peppers (back) were also out of practice Thursday, as they prepare for Monday’s game against the Eagles.