I Very Rarely See That – Erik ten Hag Hails Netherlands Star

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has lavished praise on Wout Weghorst and insisted that finding a Dutch player of his grit and determination is rare.

Weghorst came off the bench on Sunday to score the winner for the Netherlands in their 2-1 win over Poland.

The striker has been a journeyman footballer and spent last season on loan at Hoffenheim, scoring seven times in 28 Bundesliga appearances.

Weghorst spent half a season working under Ten Hag at Manchester United last year and was a regular in the team despite struggling to find the back of the net.

The Manchester United manager is fond of the character that the forward has and feels he is a rare breed of Dutch footballers who have a massive amount of grit and determination when they are on the pitch.

Ten Hag said on Dutch broadcaster NOS (via Voetbal Primeur): “He has a character.

“You don’t see that much in the Netherlands.

“The hunger, he is so driven.

“I very rarely see that in a Dutch footballer.”

Weghorst will be looking for a new club this summer as he is unlikely to return to his parent club Burnley.

FC Twente are keen to take him back to the Netherlands.