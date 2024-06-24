'Very proud' Swiss look ahead at last 16 after draw with Germany

Switzerland are not dwelling too much on conceding a late 1-1 equalizer against Germany and are rather seeing the positives from the group stage they ended in second place behind the hosts.

Niclas Füllkrug's stoppage time goal cost the Nati, as the team is known, the Group A top spot, and they will now face the second-place finisher from Group B on Saturday, most likely title holders Italy or Croatia, runners-up at the 2018 World Cup and third in 2022.

But they won't be afraid of big names, having had Germany on the brink of defeat, and having reached the quarter-finals at the last Euros in 2021, with results including a last 16 triumph on penalties over then reigning world champions France.

"We now want to advance as far as possible. We've shown that we have the quality to keep up with the big teams," midfielder Fabian Rieder said.

Goalkeeper Yann Sommer said: We're taking a lot of positives with us." He named the late equalizer annoying after "such a great performance" but was overall, "very proud" of his team which showed a lot of spirit and defended well.

Captain Granit Xhaka also praised the defensive effort and said that the big German relief after Niclas Füllkrug's stoppage time equalizer showed how well the Swiss had played.

"The Germans' celebration after the 1-1 really says it all," Xhaka said.

Germany's Niclas Fuellkrug (2nd L) scores his side's first goal during the UEFA Euro 2024 group A soccer match between Switzerland and Germany at the Deutsche Bank Park. Arne Dedert/dpa