'He would be very proud': Don Coryell to be enshrined posthumously into Hall of Fame

Don Coryell, on the sidelines on Nov. 25, 1976, coached the St. Louis Cardinals and San Diego Chargers to division titles while being one of the most innovative offensive coaches of the 1970s and '80s.

It’s a passing league. That is today’s NFL.

Setting the NFL on its path to being a pass-happy league was the late Don Coryell and his “Air Coryell” offense in the 1970s and '80s.

It’s been 13 years since his death, but his name and accomplishments continue to live on. He is set to be enshrined Aug. 5 into the Pro Football Hall of Fame as part of the Class of 2023.

Coryell was a finalist seven times in his 36 years of eligibility. His chance of getting inducted improved once the Hall separated the senior ballot and put together a coaches/contributor category as one ballot.

Head coach Don Coryell of the San Diego Chargers walks on the field in 1985.

“Historically, coaches would always lump in with the players, and the players always took precedence, and I think that’s why Coryell kept coming up short,” said Hall of Fame quarterback Dan Fouts, who is also a member of the Hall's selection committee. "And once they moved him to the coaches/contributors category, it was kind of a new ballgame."

Mindy Coryell Lewis, Don’s daughter, was overjoyed after receiving the good news. She looks forward to representing her late father in Canton. She also acknowledged his former coaches and players who helped pave the way for his success.

Mindy Coryell Lewis, the daughter of Class of 2023 enshrinee Don Coryell answers a question at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Monday, March 6, 2023.

“I broke down and cried,” Mindy said. “You couldn’t even understand what I was saying. It was just so emotional and I was at a street corner with my coffee group when I got the phone call. I had to walk away and try to compose myself before I came back, and that was hard because it was a secret.”

According to Mindy, Don likely would have hidden his emotions after discovering he is being enshrined into the Hall of Fame. He was known for being humble and showing humility. But Mindy also knows deep down, he would be ecstatic about going to Canton.

Mindy Coryell Lewis, the daughter of Class of 2023 enshrinee Don Coryell and Ken Riley II, son of 2023 enshrinee Ken Riley, answer a question at the Pro Football Hall of Fame, Monday, March 6, 2023.

“Hot damn! That’ll be my dad,” Mindy said. “Another expression of his is he will swell up like a toad. He is also so humble that he probably wouldn’t admit that to many people, but I know he would be very proud.”

Before Don began his coaching career, he served in the United States Army as he worked his way from platoon sergeant to first lieutenant. After being discharged at 21, he enrolled at the University of Washington, where he played defensive back for the Huskies and later became an assistant coach.

Don Coryell, left, was named as the new head coach for the St. Louis Cardinals, Jan. 18, 1973.

Before he became an NFL coach, he led the San Diego State Aztecs for 12 seasons. He compiled a 104-19-2 record with the Aztecs, including undefeated seasons in 1966 and 1969. His teams went 55-1-1 from October 1965 to November 1970.

Coryell became a hot name for bigger coaching opportunities from both college and pro teams. He eventually took the opportunity to become the head coach for the St. Louis Cardinals for five seasons (1973-77). His Cardinals set a franchise record for most wins in a season and claimed two division titles.

After his departure from St. Louis, he returned to San Diego to become the head coach of the San Diego Chargers (1978-86). That’s where the "Air Coryell" offense took flight, with Fouts at quarterback. During the 1979 season, the Chargers' offense became pass-first, producing 541 pass plays.

“I think the best way to describe him is that he was fearless and obviously, all sorts of genius,” Fouts said. “He’s very innovative and willing to try things, so I think he was fearless. He always felt that as an offense, we have to force the defense to cover the entire field. The 100 yards to the length and the 50 yards to the width, and he designed plays that we have to attack the entire field.”

Chargers head coach Don Coryell and QB Dan Fouts on the sideline against the Bills, Dec. 1, 1985, at Jack Murphy Stadium, in San Diego.

Fouts said the offense was not hard to comprehend. The playing calling and protections were straightforward. It involves motioning skill players and allowing the QB to identify the defense pre-snap. There were no specific sets of formations, and wide receivers were free to line up anywhere with any route options as long as the receiver ran to the exact spot the quarterback would be throwing to.

The concept of "Air Coryell" was to have at least two men downfield while the quarterback stayed clean in the pocket. It also opened the doors for tight ends such as Kellen Winslow to run wide receiver routes.

FILE - San Diego Chargers head coach Don Coryell congratulates Chargers tight end Kellen Winslow (80) after having a great day against the Oakland Raiders at the Oakland Coliseum, Nov. 23, 1981. The Chargers beat the Raiders 55-21. Innovative offensive coach Don Coryell, who helped usher in the modern passing game to the NFL, was picked as a finalist for the Pro Football Hall of Fame's class of 2023. The former Chargers and Cardinals coach was announced Wednesday, Aug. 24, 2022, as the candidate from a group of 12 coaches and contributors.(AP Photo/Paul Sakuma, File)

The Chargers led the NFL in passing yardage four straight years (1979-82). Fouts became the first player in history to throw for 4,000 yards in three consecutive seasons. While there were adjustments throughout every game, Fouts recalled rarely experiencing flaws in Coryell's scheme, leaving not much to be corrected.

“First of all, I think he had faith in me and confidence,” Fouts said. “Also, he gave me a system that fit my skills and something we could build off every year and for like every game, we can just keep changing things.”

From left, former NFL coaches Jim Hanifan and Don Coryell pose for a photo with Rams coach Mike Martz and Washington coach Joe Gibbs, before a preseason game Friday, Aug. 27, 2004, in St. Louis. Coryell was honored before the game.

Despite Coryell's military background, he was a player’s coach first, and his system was more of a democracy. He took suggestions from his players and assistants, including Joe Gibbs, who was his offensive coordinator before carving out his own Hall of Fame career as head coach in Washington.

“I think that was really some of the keys to his success,” Fouts said. “It’s because once you, as a player, give input, then you have ownership of your idea. It makes you try harder to make that idea work.”

St. Louis Cardinals coach Don Coryell attends a football coaches conference in New York, June 26, 1973.

In seven of nine seasons, the Chargers led the league in passing yards. Coryell became the first head coach to win more than 100 games in college and in the NFL. "Air Coryell" changed the dynamics of the NFL and remains relevant to this day.

“I know he would be extremely happy, but his humility might mask that a little bit, but he knew what he did and how he contributed through the way the game is played today,” Fouts said. “I think that was his greatest satisfaction.”

More: Browns icon Joe Thomas chooses wife, Annie, their four children as Hall of Fame presenters

Five members of the San Diego Chargers 50th anniversary team gather for a photo (from left) Wes Chandler, John Jefferson, Don Coryell, Dan Fouts, Kellen Winslow, Sunday, Nov. 15, 2009 in San Diego.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Pro Football Hall of Fame to posthumously enshrine Don Coryell