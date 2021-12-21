‘Very optimistic’: Jerry Jones talks possibility of Tyron Smith’s return to Cowboys lineup

It hasn’t been as bad as the last season but the Dallas Cowboys, once again, have had offensive line issues in 2021. They have played musical chairs with La’el Collins and Terence Steele at right tackle and done the same with Connor Williams and Connor McGovern at left guard. The blindside of Dak Prescott, which is held down by left tackle Tyron Smith, has also been a nuisance.

The All Pro missed three games in November due to an ankle issue and was absent from the Cowboys’ 21-6 beatdown of the New York Giants last Sunday after re-aggravating it against the Washington Football Team in Week 14. Smith’s availability for this Sunday’s rematch against Washington is a question mark, but team owner Jerry Jones expressed optimism on 105.3 The Fan on Tuesday about his status this week and going forward.

“I don’t know about this week, but I certainly don’t rule it out at all,” Jones said. “We’ve got a lot of this week left. For the longer haul, being the remainder of the season and the playoffs, I’m very optimistic.

“Of course, there is no player incrementally more valuable to us than Tyron Smith. He makes a very huge, significant difference in how we execute in the offensive line.”

Jones couldn’t be more right.

Not only does Smith provide a wall that rarely has any cracks in it when comes to keeping Prescott upright during passing downs, but he also makes the running game more effective on the left side of the offensive line.

Unfortunately for the Cowboys, they haven’t found consistency with eight different starting offensive line combinations this season. That’s resulted in the production of the running game taking a dip over the last eight games and Prescott being sacked 14 times over the last five.

Smith missed three games each season from 2016 to 2019 and was gone for 14 last season after neck surgery. He vowed to play in every game in 2021. However, due to this lingering ankle issue, Smith has seen his name on the injury report more than he or the Cowboys would like to.

When he’s healthy, Smith is still one of the best left tackles in the NFL. Availability is a player’s best ability though and Smith has struggled with that aspect for over a half-decade. The Cowboys are certainly hopeful that Smith can get back on the field soon for the final stretch of the regular season and the playoffs.

