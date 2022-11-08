Some very lucky person in California finally hit the $2 billion Powerball jackpot
Everyone else will have to try again next time.
This 2024 blue-chip quarterback is one of several visitors the Gators will get in the Swamp on Saturday.
Yahoo Finance's Brad Smith breaks down the top business headlines as Theranos Founder Elizabeth Holmes was denied a new trial, the Powerball drawing was delayed over security concerns, and the Tyson CFO was arrested for public intoxication.
If the Fed starts lowering interest rates by next summer, asset prices could soar and the US economy might escape a recession, Siegel said.
The record-breaking Powerball jackpot reached over $2 billion for the delayed November 7 drawing after more than three months without a big winner.
This does show how well the new design holds up…
The Cowboys returned to work after their bye week on Monday, but running back Ezekiel Elliott didn’t get on the field. Elliott missed their Week Eight win over the Bears with a knee injury and he remained out of the light practice that the team held to kick off their week. Their first full practice [more]
As the racing season begins to come to a close, I’ve started transitioning to my favorite off-season activity: watching movies about racing. This weekend, I had the pleasure of watching The Racing Scene for the first time just after revisiting Le Mans, and I have to say — I think I prefer James Garner’s version of the racing “documentary” to Steve McQueen’s.
The Oklahoma Sooners have named their team captains for their upcoming matchup against the West Virginia Mountaineers. From @bendackiw
From gray lipstick to gravity-defying buns, stars served up unique and glamorous hair and makeup at the CFDA Fashion Awards on Monday.
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) Frank Reich's attempt to fix the Indianapolis Colts' sputtering offense failed, so now owner Jim Irsay is turning to another trusted name - former All-Pro center Jeff Saturday. The Colts made both announcements about an hour apart Monday, less than 24 hours after one of the worst offensive performances in team history. It was an out-of-the-box move in the NFL, where interim coaches are usually promoted from within.
No one has won the jackpot in over three months.
Hundreds of eyes are on the Arizona election and its voting processes, ready to pounce if someone tries to cheat.
A Qatar World Cup ambassador has told German television broadcaster ZDF that homosexuality was "damage in the mind", as the Gulf state prepares to host the global tournament in less than two weeks. In an interview filmed in Doha and to be screened later on Tuesday, former Qatari international Khalid Salman addressed the issue of homosexuality, which is illegal in the conservative Muslim country. The country expects more than one million visitors for the World Cup.
SEOUL (Reuters) -North Korea said on Monday that its recent missile launches were simulated strikes on South Korea and the United States as the two countries held a "dangerous war drill", while the South said it had recovered parts of a North Korean missile near its coast. Last week, North Korea test-fired multiple missiles, including a possible failed intercontinental ballistic missile (ICBM), and hundreds of artillery shells into the sea, as South Korea and the United States carried out six-day air drills that ended on Saturday.
The Powerball jackpot has grown to an estimated $1.9 billion after no winning tickets were sold in Saturday night's drawing
A woman who ate some of America’s finest BBQ called the police when her meat wasn’t cooked to her liking.
Can the Powerball lottery jackpot winner stay anonymous? Some states say yes — while most others require ticket holders to reveal their identity to claim the big prize. Here's what to know.
The winning numbers for the record-breaking $2.04 billion Powerball jackpot were finally shared on Tuesday after a delay due to processing issues with a participating lottery.
Charlie Sheen got fired from Two and a Half Men for ranting about the show's creator. Two years later, he got Selma Blair fired from Anger Management for complaining about him.View Entire Post ›
Scientists are hopeful that the lab-grown blood could perform better than blood collected directly from donors.