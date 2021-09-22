It’s been a very long time since Jalen Ramsey or Darious Williams gave up a 20-yard TD

One of the strengths of the Rams defense is their ability to keep everything in front of them. They play a lot of two-deep and quarters coverages, which prevents big plays by the opposing offense and forces them to walk their way down the field with long drives.

Preventing big plays is easier said than done, but having Jalen Ramsey and Darious Williams on the same defense helps significantly. Both players have done an excellent job limiting big plays, and neither one has allowed a single touchdown pass over 20 yards in the last two seasons.

Pro Football Focus shared on Twitter that neither player has given up a 20-plus-yard touchdown since 2019.

Jalen Ramsey & Darious Williams haven't given up a 20+ yard TD since 2019 pic.twitter.com/r7H0YWFVaa — PFF (@PFF) September 22, 2021

Going back to that 2019 season, Williams gave up just one touchdown, which came against the Cowboys in Week 15 – a 59-yarder from Dak Prescott to Tavon Austin. He gave up only two touchdowns last season and one so far this year, none of which were longer than 20 yards.

Ramsey has been even more impressive. He hasn’t given up a touchdown pass yet this season and surrendered three a year ago: two against the Bills and one against the Cardinals. He didn’t give up any touchdowns in his nine games with the Rams in 2019 and allowed two with the Jaguars that year, both in Week 1 against the Chiefs. He was blamed for a 49-yarder to Sammy Watkins, but Ramsey wasn’t near the receiver when the pass was completed, as you can see at the 49-second mark in the video below.

The Rams have arguably the best cornerback tandem in the NFL on their roster, and they hope to keep it that way for the foreseeable future. That’ll require them to sign Williams to an extension, since he’s set to be a free agent after this season.