‘Very grateful’… Barcelona gem thanks Xavi after international debut

Photo by Fran Santiago/Getty Images

With the 2023-24 season having ended for FC Barcelona, their players have left the club to either enjoy their vacations or to join their national sides for their upcoming friendly matches or for the two big international events scheduled for this summer.

One player whose performances with the Catalan team – scoring 11 goals and giving 1 assist – in this last season have allowed him to get a call-up for his senior national team is the midfielder, Fermin Lopez.

The youngster made his debut with the senior Spain side in last night’s match between Spain and Andorra and marked this event with an assist that was finished by his Barcelona teammate, Ferran Torres, while also being instrumental in two other goals as well.

As Mundo Deportivo has reported, the midfielder also talked to the media after the match and shared the troubles he had gone through to get to this level, while also acknowledging that his presence in EURO 2024 is still not certain:

“I have fought a lot, I have sacrificed a lot, and I am very happy for myself and my family. I try to take advantage of every opportunity the coach gives me, I am grateful to him, and I have to keep preparing. There is always the hope of going to the Euro Cup, but I still don’t know what will happen.”

Fermin also thanked his former head coach at FC Barcelona, Xavi Hernandez, for giving him the opportunity to shine at the highest levels: “I am very grateful to Xavi for giving me the opportunity to fulfill my dream. I am here because of him, and I will always be very grateful to him.”

The youngster also shared how he approached his first match for the senior Spain side: “At first, I was a bit nervous, but then I calmed down. I did what he [ Luis de la Fuente ] asked, staying active, making passes in the final third, and playing my game.”

Lastly, the Barcelona midfielder ensured that he is doing everything in his power to get a call-up for the upcoming UEFA EURO 2024: “I always try to make the most of my opportunities to make it difficult for the coach, but it’s up to him [ Luis de la Fuente ] to decide.”

This was a night to remember for Fermin Lopez as he made his international debut at 21 years of age. However, he will be aiming to get a call-up for this summer’s mega event and hopefully will be able to continue his good season with even better performances for his national side if he gets the call-up.