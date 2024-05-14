'Very good news' - Welbeck and Milner sign new deals

[Getty Images]

Brighton forward Danny Welbeck and midfielder James Milner have agreed new contracts with the club.

Welbeck, 33, has committed his future to June 2026, while 38-year-old Milner has extended his deal for a further season.

Head coach Roberto de Zerbi said: "They both deserve these extensions.

"Their qualities as footballers and also as individuals are very clear for everyone to see, so this is very good news for us."

Former Manchester United striker Welbeck - who joined the club in October 2020 - said: "I’ve had an amazing time. Each season has been special and we’ve progressed every year.

"This season has been very difficult with the Europa League commitments. The fixture list has been different, but it’s been a great step.

"A couple more key acquisitions for the squad will help us push on next season and I am pretty sure we can achieve some more special moments."

Milne, who spent eight years with Liverpool before moving to the Seagulls last summer, added: "I am as driven as I’ve ever been and I’m excited for next season.

"I really enjoyed the first half of this season as the club played in Europe for the first time.

"The second half has personally been disappointing with a couple of injuries, but I will be ready for the start of next season."