Deebo Samuel reportedly wants to be traded. The 49ers should do everything they can do keep him.

Reuters

The study, published in Nature Communications, is the first to take a comprehensive look at the over 560,000 active "marginal" oil and gas wells across the United States that account for 80% of all well sites. It comes as the Environmental Protection Agency prepares to unveil new provisions for its methane regulation for the oil and gas sector that it introduced last November. The proposed rule drew some criticism from environmental groups because the agency only required companies to monitor large well sites emitting an estimated three tons of methane per year or more, which it said were responsible for 86% of leaks.