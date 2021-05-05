Very early Patriots 53-man roster projection: How 2021 draft class fits in

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Phil Perry
·9 min read
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Phil Perry's very early Patriots 53-man roster projection originally appeared on NBC Sports Boston

A question popped up on this week's "Next Pats" podcast that got me thinking: Who could end up as the surprise cuts on this year's 53-man roster now that the draft is in our collective rearview?

My immediate reaction was this: I'm not sure there are going to be many surprises.

I pointed out ahead of Day 2 of the draft that the Patriots already had a great deal of their 53-man roster spots spoken for, in all likelihood, so a trade up (or two) to consolidate draft picks and land better players made sense. They ended up trading once to move into the top part of the second round to select defensive tackle Christian Barmore.

But because of their whirlwind spending spree in free agency, they didn't have many obvious holes. If we know who is going to be playing where, and if we can tell, for the most part, who's going to be on the team based on the amount of money they were just given in free agency, cutting down to 53 players shouldn't be all that difficult, right? No major surprises, right? 

Let's dig in to find out.

QB (3): Cam Newton, Mac Jones, Jarrett Stidham

Fairly straightforward here. The Patriots liked to go with two quarterbacks back in the days when they knew Tom Brady was going to be with them and starting every game. Little more uncertainty here so three makes sense.

I still think there's a chance for some late-offseason shakeup -- does Jimmy Garoppolo shake free from San Francisco? How does the dynamic between Newton and Jones play out? Will Newton want an opportunity to start elsewhere if Jones wins the job? -- but this group feels like the safe choice for now.

RB (5): Damien Harris, Rhamondre Stevenson, JJ Taylor, James White, Brandon Bolden

No Sony Michel in this insanely-early version of the 53-man roster. If Stevenson shows he can play well enough to handle some of the between-the-tackles workload as a rookie, that could put Michel's job in peril. The Georgia product is not a significant factor in the passing game or on special teams. Stevenson comes billed as someone who can catch, pass-protect and play on "teams."

Because Harris is going to be the top option when healthy, the No. 2 slot might go to the player who can do more. That could be Stevenson. Bolden is here as a special-teamer. Taylor is here as a sub back reserve. There really are two positions in the running back room, and it might behoove the Patriots to have an understudy for White ready to go in case of emergency. Patriots running backs coach Ivan Fears complimented Taylor at every opportunity last season, comparing him to Dion Lewis.

WR (6): Nelson Agholor, Kendrick Bourne, Jakobi Meyers, N'Keal Harry, Matthew Slater, Gunner Olszewski

N'Keal Harry makes this list, perhaps surprisingly for some. But keeping him just may be the best route for the Patriots to take with him. If they can't get anything back for Harry in a trade, even if he's not slated to be a top-three receiver, it might be worth holding onto him to see if he can develop into a serviceable player. And if the Patriots want to use Agholor in a Julian Edelman-type of role as an inside-out threat, the team won't have an obvious outside-the-numbers options. Maybe that's Harry if he shows in camp that he's improved since Year 2.

There's still time for the Patriots to make a move here this offseason and find an addition to shake up the depth chart here. If the Patriots would rather keep Michel for depth purposes -- they look like a power-running team that would like to cycle through backs if possible -- then maybe that would mean going with one less receiver, which could mean parting ways with Harry.

TE (4): Jonnu Smith, Hunter Henry, Dalton Keene, Jakob Johnson

Not enough bodies? Maybe. One is a fullback and essentially a position unto himself. (Fullbacks meet with tight ends on a daily basis in New England.) If this is going to be an offense that is centered around its tight ends, then it'd make sense to carry a little extra tight end depth.

But signing two vets for huge money isn't a great indication that the Patriots are holding out much hope for Keene or Devin Asiasi. Both have some promise athletically and were projected to be versatile players prior to arriving in Foxboro. Maybe it'd make sense to hold onto Asiasi if he's a player the Patriots felt they couldn't get through waivers -- releasing a linebacker (more on that later) might be the cost of that kind of decision -- but for now it's hard to envision both of last year's rookies having real roles on the 53-man roster.

OL (8): Isaiah Wynn, Mike Onwenu, David Andrews, Shaq Mason, Trent Brown, Ted Karras, Justin Herron, William Sherman

This was a fairly easy group to assemble. The five starters are pretty clear-cut choices. After that there's a lot of versatility among the backups with Karras able to play all three interior spots, Herron able to play tackle and guard, and Sherman potentially able to play tackle and guard.

Sherman is built a bit like Wynn and played tackle at Colorado the last three years, but he's open to a move inside and even spent time practicing at center this offseason. 

ST (3): Nick Folk, Joe Cardona, Jake Bailey

No rookie challengers to Nick Folk this offseason, but he'll have to contend with 2016 second-round pick Roberto Aguayo. Now on his fifth team since entering the league, Aguayo is 26 years old and will have to show out in camp to overtake the steady Folk. 

OLB (4): Kyle Van Noy, Matt Judon, Chase Winovich, Ronnie Perkins

With the way Bill Belichick runs his defense, linebackers are critical. And there are a bunch of 'em in this outside linebacker group. Judon was the big-ticket free-agent signing, and Van Noy looks like he could slide right back into the starting role he held when he was last in New England. Between the two of them, they could leave little in the way of snaps for anyone else. They're capable of being three-down players.

Both Winovich and Perkins look like good pass-rush specialist options at the moment and could play alongside their veteran teammates in obvious passing situations.

Albert Breer on Matthew Judon: He could be a star if used the right way

1615852805

ILB (5): Dont'a Hightower, Josh Uche, Anfernee Jennings, Ja'Whaun Bentley, Raekwon McMillan

Last offseason we projected Uche, an uber athlete with the ability to play both on the end of the line of scrimmage and off, could handle a Jamie Collins-style role. Looks like that spot is available to him this year with Dont'a Hightower back in the mix and the edge positions spoken for. Collins was at his best in space, creeping up to the line of scrimmage as a blitzer, and giving tackles fits with his athleticism on the edge. Uche could do all of those things while Hightower directs traffic from the middle.

Raekwon McMillan is an interesting player, who could be competing with Jennings and Bentley for two spots, but his special-teams value, Bentley's experience in the middle of Belichick's defense, and Jennings' promise as a versatile second-year player from a blue-chip program make them all worth of 53-man spots at the moment.

DL (5): Davon Godchaux, Deatrich Wise, Lawrence Guy, Henry Anderson, Christian Barmore

Another unit here with more bodies than the Patriots may need. Will be interesting to see how this group shakes out because it's not as though there are oodles of special-teams snaps being eaten up here. But Guy will return to be a crucial piece for the interior of the Patriots defensive line.

Anderson and Godchaux, underrated early-down run-stuffers, should have quick roles as well. Wise has had unique responsibilities as a pass-rushing defensive end in recent years as a bit of an odd scheme fit, but the Patriots brought him back in free agency for a reason. And Barmore could slide in as the new Adam Butler. There are roles there for all of them.

Keeping Byron Cowart, though, who started alongside Guy last year, may be tough to figure out with this unit constructed as it is.

Perry: Patriots got the best DT in this year's draft in Christian Barmore

1619845112

S (4): Adrian Phillips, Devin McCourty, Kyle Dugger, Cody Davis

No surprises here. The Patriots have two more-than-capable box safeties in this group with Dugger and Phillips, which should allow them to deploy their "big nickel" personnel if they so choose.

Having McCourty as the lone obvious free safety of the group might be a concern depth-wise, but corner Jonathan Jones could slide back there if the situation calls for it. 

CB (6): Jonathan Jones, JC Jackson, Stephon Gilmore, Justin Bethel, Myles Bryant, Jalen Mills

After periods of uncertainty this offseason, it looks like both Jackson and Gilmore will be back with the Patriots. Can't rule out some kind of move here, but it'd make sense for Belichick -- who clearly wants to field an extremely competitive team in 2021 -- to hold onto both. His defensive scheme requires strong man-to-man corners on the outside, and if the Patriots were to lose either of their top-two guys, life would get a lot more difficult for the Patriots on that side of the ball.

Joejuan Williams was a tough leave here as a second-round pick in 2019, but he saw just 172 snaps last season whereas Bryant, perhaps a surprise add here, played almost as many (156) as a rookie and saw his role grow after not playing at all through the first seven weeks of the season. Adding a versatile defensive back with good size like Mills this offseason could make it tough for Williams to carve himself a role this summer.

Recommended Stories

  • Jimmy Garoppolo reacts to rumors about potential return to Patriots

    Rumors linking Jimmy Garoppolo to a potential return to the Patriots heated up in the weeks before the 2021 NFL Draft, but it doesn't look like the 49ers are going to move the veteran quarterback anytime soon.

  • Cris Collinsworth ranked Dyami Brown among top three receivers in NFL Draft

    Cris Collinsworth was incredibly high on Dyami Brown and believes Washington got a steal.

  • Jimmy Garoppolo says he thought he’d spend his whole career with the Patriots

    Jimmy Garoppolo's future with the 49ers is uncertain.

  • Rita Moreno and 'West Side Story' Cast Reunite for 60th Anniversary (Exclusive)

    Rita Moreno (Anita), George Chakiris (Bernardo) and Russ Tamblyn (Riff) reunite virtually for TCM Classic Film Festival's 60th anniversary screening, airing May 6 at 8 p.m. ET on Turner Classic Movies and HBO Max.

  • U.S. Gold Corp. Amplifies Potential of Copper with Copper King Gold Project

    The electric vehicles (EVs) market has consistently made headlines since the beginning of 2021. The biggest interest related to the growing industry are batteries, material sources and components for sustainability. Within the idea of the ideal EV there are other key components that play significant roles in the end product. Copper, for example, is one of the most important components used in EV batteries, windings and copper rotors of electric motors, as well as in the wiring and charging infrastructure. In fact, an average of 180lbs of copper is typically used in EVs, nearly four times as much of the metal as a conventional car. The Biden administration has just announced his administration plans to spend over $200 Billion on promoting EV production and creating more charging stations. They also consider the metals used in the electrification of the automotive industry to be strategic metals, that the US needs to produce and not rely on international sources. They estimate another 1.3M jobs from the investment into EV’s. US-based copper assets will need to help feed this demand. Additionally, copper is an antimicrobial and antiviral (Copper anti-viral). Copper is quickly becoming the surface coating solution for public spaces and hospitals as it is proven to be a killer agent against superbugs (Superbug solution, Copper). For instance, in Canada, all of the public busses are being retrofitted with copper coating on the handles due to the spread of Coronavirus. the American Jobs Plan proposed by the Biden administration also involves funding road and rail transportation, power grid, and telecommunications projects that will require hundreds of thousands of tons of copper, and other basic materials. Another important usage of copper is wind turbines. Wyoming for example, which for decades profited from the coal mining industry, is now one of the states leading the way in the clean energy future. Wyoming is the largest exporter of energy in the United States and ranks first in terms of land-based class 6 and 7 wind turbine sites. U.S. Gold Corp. (NASDAQ: USAU), is a US-based resource exploration and development company. They are currently amplifying its potential with its Copper King (CK) Gold project located in southeast Wyoming. This project is a development stage, large-tonnage, copper-gold deposit with high-grade mineralization exposed at the surface, with potential for expanding resources. Here’s what you need to know: The Copper King Gold Project The property comprises about 1,120 acres (2 square miles) and is 100% owned by U.S. Gold Corp. Copper King offers the company near-term, low-cost, open-pit production potential. Last fall, the company brought in legendary mine builder, George Bee to advance Copper King towards production. As part of Mr. Bee’s new role, he conducted a complete re-evaluation of the project and the deposit, drilling in excess of 30 holes into CK to determine the scale of the intended mining operation. The CK project was previously forecast to produce in excess of 181,000,000 pounds of copper, along with approximately 700,000 ounces of gold. Or to put it in simpler terms, enough copper to build 1,000,000 EV’s, or a combined metal value of over $2 Billion (copper and gold values insitu). The team at US Gold however believes the company can increase this value and as such are in the final stages of a complete re-evaluation and pre-feasibility study to present to the State of Wyoming for mine permits in the fall of 2021. Why U.S. Gold Corp.’s Amplification of the Potential of Copper Matters Apart from being in line with the development plans of the current U.S. administration, a major rail line is located just two miles south of the project with a rail spur. USAU can use that rail spur to ship copper concentrate out directly to Nevada, and Tesla’s (NASDAQ: TSLA) Gigafactory is located in Sparks, Nevada. Every new Tesla uses an average of 180 pounds of copper. Additionally, this is not the only company that will need this material for its EVs. Traditional automakers like General Motors Co. (NYSE: GM) and Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F), among others, are going electric, which means a supply boom is expected, causing copper demand to soar. Large quantities of copper will be needed for the “electrification” of the U.S. as well. It’s not just for cars — trucks, planes, ships and trains are all going electric “green.” Copper is the “green” metal. Copper has been on a tear. Since hitting a low of $2.00 per pound in the March 2020 Covid selloff, copper prices have rallied up to their current $4.50 level. Many analysts see further upside for the “green metal” as the global economies rebound from the recent pandemic. Publicly traded copper companies such as Freeport-McMoran (NYSE: FCX), Taseko Mines (NYSE: TGB), Copper Miners ETF (NYSE: COPX) and Southern Copper (NYSE: SCCO) have benefited from the renewed copper interest. The following article is sponsored by U.S. Gold Corp. The information contained in this article in no way represents investment advice or opinion on the part of Benzinga or its writers and is intended for informational purposes only. Have you ever tried to figure out the solution for the Rubik's Cube? With this tutorial you will solve it quickly. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaCultivation System that Enhances Opportunities in the Cannabis Industry—Delta 9© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • 'A line was crossed': Capitals' Tom Wilson has a history of controversial incidents, league discipline

    Capitals forward Tom Wilson has dished out plenty of hard hits during his career. His role in Monday's incident left Rangers wanting suspension.

  • If You Invested $1,000 In PayPal 10 Years Ago, Here's How Much You'd Have Now

    Have you ever thought about what your returns would equal if you invested $1,000 in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) ten years ago? PayPal Holdings, Inc. is a financial service that runs an online payment system that replaces existing paper systems including checks and money orders. PayPal's corporate offices are in San Jose, California's North San Jose Innovation District. See also: How to Buy PayPal Stock PayPal has 377 million active, registered accounts as of 2021, and it operates in over 20 countries. PayPal helps users to email, receive, and store money in 25 different currencies. Their platform enables users to conduct financial transfers over the internet by allowing them to electronically transfer money between individuals and companies. You also may use PayPal to send and receive payments for online auctions, to buy and sell products or even make donations. PayPal unveiled a new service on October 21, 2020, that will enable customers to shop with cryptocurrencies beginning in 2021. The New York State Department of Financial Services granted PayPal the first conditional cryptocurrency license, allowing consumers to buy cryptocurrencies like Bitcoin, Litecoin, and Ethereum. If you'd invested $1,000 in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: PYPL) on May 4th, 2011, today the investment would be worth $6,481.10 with an annual rate of return of 38.2%. You would have made a total profit of $5,481.10 with this investment. Last year, the company added some new updates to the PayPal and Venmo applications in order to boost customer interest. PayPal also launched a Venmo credit card and has just recently begun authorizing companies to build Venmo profiles. Allowing companies to open Venmo accounts should help lead to increased consumer interest and sales. Every year, PayPal continues to reinvent and produce outstanding results. Paypal has proven to be an outstanding long-term investment on the stock market over the past decade. See more from BenzingaClick here for options trades from BenzingaLet's Take a Look At Some Upcoming IPOs This Week 5/4Let's Take A Look At This Weeks Highest Performing ETFs 4/30© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

  • Canadian MLS teams try to make best of relocation

    Vancouver Whitecaps coach Marc Dos Santos looks forward to the day when he can focus solely on the soccer. Dos Santos' attention must often turn to other logistics these days — even seemingly miniscule details like who takes care of players' pets — while the team is based in Utah because of the coronavirus pandemic. Like Major League Soccer's other Canadian teams, the Whitecaps have been hampered by travel restrictions between the United States and Canada.

  • Deion Sanders: HBCU players were neglected and rejected in the NFL draft

    The 2021 NFL draft did not include a single player from a Historically Black College and University. Deion Sanders is not happy about that. Sanders, the Pro Football Hall of Famer who now coaches at an HBCU, Jackson State, wrote on Instagram that “our kids are being NEGLECTED & REJECTED.” “I witnessed a multitude of [more]

  • Jayson Tatum with a buzzer beater vs the Orlando Magic

    Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics) with a buzzer beater vs the Orlando Magic, 05/05/2021

  • Ja Morant gets ejected then Tweets at referee after game

    Ja Morant is going to be paying a fine for this one.

  • 2021 NHL Playoffs: Ranking Bruins' potential first round opponents

    With the Stanley Cup Playoffs fast approaching it's time to assess potential first-round matchups for the Bruins. How do they stack up against the Caps, Penguins and Islanders in a best-of-seven?

  • Barrier-breaking golfer to become 1st with Down syndrome to compete in a national college championship

    Amy Bockerstette gained viral fame in 2019 at TPC Scottsdale, but has been knocking down doors for years.

  • Fantasy Football Mock Draft: Aaron Rodgers, Packers drama is problematic

    Aaron Rodgers' future with the Packers is unclear, which means it's hard to assess the fantasy value of other elite options in Green Bay. See how the news impacted our 10-round mock.

  • Jayson Tatum ties Larry Bird's franchise scoring record in Celtics' 32-point comeback win

    Tatum dropped 60, including 10 in overtime.

  • Andy Ruiz Jr., Eddy Reynoso a winning combination as ex-champ outpoints Chris Arreola

    Yahoo Sports had it 115-112 for Ruiz, who won for the first time since that magical night in New York nearly two years ago when he stopped Joshua in a massive upset to claim the IBF, WBO and WBA heavyweight titles.

  • Soccer-United's American owners facing strongest opposition yet

    It has certainly been a year of sporting contrasts for American businessman Joel Glazer. In February, he was in celebratory mood, raising the Vince Lombardi trophy as his NFL team, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers won the Super Bowl, led by veteran quarterback Tom Brady. Three months later, Glazer's Premier League soccer team, Manchester United, had to call off their match against rivals Liverpool following violent protests against the American's ownership of the club.

  • 49ers caved to pressure in Trey Lance pick, Mike Lombardi claims

    The Athletic's Michael Lombardi claims the 49ers wanted Mac Jones before caving to pressure and drafting Trey Lance.

  • Donald Cerrone feels bad Diego Sanchez allowed ‘new lover’ Joshua Fabia to take over life

    Donald Cerrone doesn't blame Diego Sanchez for their UFC on ESPN 24 bout falling apart.

  • Tuchel salutes Chelsea's desire as Blues reach Champions League final

    Thomas Tuchel hailed the hunger of his "fantastic" Chelsea stars as they reached the Champions League final with a 2-0 win against Real Madrid on Wednesday.