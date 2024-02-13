A VERY early look at potential transfer portal needs for UNC basketball

The North Carolina Tar Heels are off to a hot start, holding a one-game lead in the Atlantic Coast Conference as February rolls on. With a 19-5 record, the Tar Heels are in position to make a run in March.

Hubert Davis was able to use the transfer portal to his advantage landing Harrison Ingram, Cormac Ryan, and Jae’Lyn Withers among others. So far, it’s turned out to be a good transfer class headlined by Ingram.

But as we push forward into the season, the transfer portal will be open again and it’s never too early to look at the needs for teams. Isaac Trotter of 247Sports wrote on the biggest needs for teams early on, giving a VERY early preview of what’s to come.

And here is what Trotter said about UNC:

Priority : Veteran shooter and potentially an impact big man | Cormac Ryan is for sure gone and RJ Davis could opt to chase his professional dreams, so UNC will likely need to hit the portal for an experienced guard who can shoot the cover off it and add age to a young backcourt. UNC’s backcourt picture could feature Seth Trimble, Elliot Cadeau, Drake Powell and Ian Jackson who all have various forms of shooting questions/concerns. If Davis does return for a fifth season, the conversation changes.

Don’t overlook: Armando Bacot is gone, but UNC will have to seriously consider the consequences of its actions if it chases a big-name frontcourt transfer. It was worth it for Kansas to secure Hunter Dickinson, even if it meant losing Ernest Udeh Jr. and Zuby Ejiofor. Will there be a big enough fish that’s worth UNC losing someone like Jalen Washington, Zayden High or James Okonkwo?

Those are some very valid points. UNC needs to find at least one more player on the perimeter and with Bacot gone, getting a big-time post player would be ideal as well.

UNC does have some talent coming in with a good 2024 freshman class but it might be the transfer portal that is the biggest difference maker.

