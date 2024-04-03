A VERY early look at possible UNC basketball roster for 2024-25 season

The 2023-24 college basketball season for North Carolina is officially over after the Tar Heels fell to Alabama in the Sweet 16. It was a disappointing end to a season that was a lot of fun for the Tar Heels as they won the 2024 Atlantic Coast Conference regular season title and earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

But with the loss and the season being over, the focus now shifts to the offseason. The biggest factor in the offseason is the roster turnover.

Next year’s roster will look different with Armando Bacot, Cormac Ryan, and Paxson Wojcik all out of eligibility. There will be some key decisions from players like Harrison Ingram and RJ Davis in terms of the NBA which will shape the roster plus there could be departures and arrivals in the transfer portal.

UNC will also add a three-man recruiting class to the mix with the chance to earn some valuable minutes right away.

As we get ready for the craziness of the offseason with decisions and the transfer portal, I wanted to take a VERY early look at what this roster could look like next season. Of course, this changes with any decisions coming in the next few weeks.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire