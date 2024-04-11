[Getty Images]

Former Liverpool defender Stephen Warnock speaking on BBC Radio 5 Live: "[Atalanta] dominated Liverpool. They created so many chances. Liverpool were poor. They were arguably the worst I have ever seen them.

"Wasteful in possession. So many mistakes all over the pitch but they looked tired. They looked like a team that has played 56 games in a season and you could just see tired minds and tired bodies. But take nothing away from Atalanta. They were magnificent.

"It was one of the best opposition performances I have seen at Anfield. I have been to some European nights and seen Liverpool outdone by opposition teams. That was hugely impressive.

"To come here and play the way they did and take the game to them, it's outstanding.

"As much as you want to put this game to bed, you have got to go there next week and try and win the game 4-0 now. That is a big, big ask for any team to do. If it had been the other way round and it had been at Atalanta, you'd back them to overturn it at Anfield.

"I find it very difficult to see them overturning this now. I know anything can happen in football, but Liverpool were way off it."