'Very difficult' to see Miovski at Aberdeen next season

Jimmy Thelin is taking over an Aberdeen team with foundations in place to be successful, but the new Pittodrie boss could lose two of the side's key cogs.

That's according to the Press and Journal's Ryan Cryle, who says it will be "very difficult" for the Dons to hold on to talismanic striker Bojan Miovski this summer.

He also expects Aberdeen academy product Connor Barron, whose contract expires this summer, to see his future away from Pittodrie.

Meanwhile, Kelle Roos, who has polarised opinion within the fanbase, is "pretty much expected" to move on, meaning a goalkeeper will be a priority for Thelin.

Since signing for the Dons in 2022, Miovski has bagged 44 goals in 95 games, while key midfielder Barron has played 76 times since making his debut in 2020.

Those potential departures could make a busy summer even more hectic for the incoming manager.

"If I was a betting man, I would expect Miovski to leave this summer," Cryle said on the BBC's Scottish Football Podcast.

"And it looks like Barron is leaving the club at the end of his contract, he's been heavily linked to Bologna and other clubs in Italy.

"Although he's officially started, I believe Thelin isn't actually going to be in Aberdeen until next week at some point.

"But my understanding is there's been loads of communication with the likes of Peter Leven, Alan Burrows and Steven Gunn, plenty of chat about what they'll be doing for pre-season and early stages of the recruitment process.

"It'll maybe be a slower burn under Thelin. He takes his time to kind of get the right pieces in place for the style of play, it might take him a couple of seasons, maybe 18 months, to get the right players and positions."